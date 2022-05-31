2023: Protest rocks NW/SW federal constituency over mutilated delegates’ list

Six Oyo State All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives aspirants for the Ibadan North West/ South West National Assembly poll have petitioned the Election Appeal Committee over alleged mutilated delegate list, non-conduct of the primary and purported declaration of one of the aspirants as the winner of a primary that never took place. A former member of the House of Representatives, Mrs. Folake Olunloyo- Oshinowo, Otunba Rotimi Ajanaku, Biodun Ikumoguniyi, Samuel Ajadi, Temitope Oyewale and Fasola Mutahir have requested a new date for the conduct of the primary. The seventh aspirant, Kehinde Subair, a former Majority Leader of the House of Assembly, did not sign the petition. The petitioners alleged that a former member of the House of Representatives, Saheed Akinade-Fijabi, was declared the winner even when no primary election took place. The petition was addressed to the Chairman of the Appeal Committee, Oyo State Primary Elections of the APC. The petitioners said: “The aspirants approached the Electoral Committee at Lafia Hotel and demanded the delegate list, which was produced but happened to have been partly typed, handwritten, and mutilated. It was also not in the format that the party representative from Abuja told us it would be earlier at the meeting held at Premier Hotel on Friday morning. “We were told – all eight aspirants – on Friday morning that the INEC official would come with a delegate list that would have an INEC stamp on it. The list was to be cross-checked with the list that would be given to the party chairman before the election would take place. “We asked to be shown the list on Friday at the meeting that held in Premier Hotel. But the INEC representative and the state party chairman denied the request. On getting to the Lafia Hotel, the venue for the primary, the eight aspirants held a meeting and came to a unanimous decision not to go ahead with the primary if the delegate list has been tampered with and not as the party representative from Abuja advised it would be. “When we got to the hall to meet the electoral committee, we requested for the list and what we got were mutilated sheets with cancelled names and handwritten names on it. We were told the list was given to the committee by the two local government party chairmen. “The INEC stamp was not on the list presented. While waiting for a new date to be fixed for the election, to our greatest surprise, we found out in electronic media that one of the aspirants in the person of Hon. Saheed Akinade Fijabi, has been declared the winner of a primary election that never took place.” The petitioners therefore called on the Appeal Committee to look into the matter and fix an appropriate date for the conduct of a proper primary.

