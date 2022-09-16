News

2023: Prove you’ve grown beyond partisanship, Atiku tells INEC

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to use the opportunity of next year’s general elections to prove to Nigerians that it has grown beyond partisanship.

Atiku in a statement to make this year’s International Day for Democracy, said the outcome of the 2023 general election must be a true reflection of the desires of the people. “In 2023, Nigerians will be voting for the leadership that they truly believe will lead this country out of the current dire situation and it is important to use the opportunity of the celebration, this day, to tell not just the INEC but other agencies and non-governmental organisations involved in the conduct of election that the next election should be the freest and fairest ever in the history of Nigeria,” he said in the statement by his media adviser Paul Ibe. The former vice president however noted that there have been significant improvements in the processes that elections are conducted in Nigeria. According to him, “good governance is the ultimate end game.”

 

Our Reporters

