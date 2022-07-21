2023: Provide level-playing ground for all political parties, coalition tells Buhari

Our Correspondent

The Coalition of Nigeria Elders for Electoral Reforms (CNRER), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to provide a level-playing ground, as well as equal opportunity for all presidential candidates and their respective political parties in the build-up to the 2023 elections

The CNRER made the appeal in a statement signed jointly by its National President, Dr. Hassan Ibrahim Funtua, and National Secretary, and Architect Yemisi Abiola.

According to the statement, the coalition’s passionate request followed President Buhari’s comment during the visit of the Vice Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Kashim Shettima, to the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

During the visit, Buhari had said, inter Alia, that: “I will respond to your speech when I am handing over to you and your boss. God willing, you are going to win.

“I wish you the best. Your consistency in the party is very respectful. You served your two terms as governor and finished well.

“You have kept touch with your base. At every important occasion or event, you are maintaining support for the one who succeeded you. This is commendable.”

Reacting, they, however, expressed worries over the part of speech where the President was quoted to have said that he will hand over to the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his deputy, Shettima.

The group urged the President to be circumspect in his comments, adding that, as president, his preoccupation should be how to deepen electoral reforms.

This, the group argued, will entrench the true principle of the rule of law, where there is equality before the law, and where processes and procedures are followed to the letter, irrespective of parties involved.

“We are, by this press statement, calling on Mr. President to clear our doubts, by assuring Nigerians of a level-playing ground for all parties involved in the 2023 general elections.

“We hold the firm view, that anything short of the assurance we demand from the leader of the nation, will send right, or wrong signals across the nation,” the statement read in part.

The elders reminded Buhari, that one of the legacies of former President Goodluck Jonathan, is the enthronement of a credible electoral act, which culminated in a process that saw his Buhari’s emergence in 2015, after defeating the incumbent.

They, therefore, tasked the number one citizen on the importance of allowing voters the right of electing their preferred choices in next year’s polls, while also insulating the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from partisan dealings.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to a statement credited to the President, Muhammadu Buhari, during the visit of the Vice Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alh Kashim Shettima, to the Aso Rock Villa.

“We are extremely worried over the President’s declaration that he will answer the vice presidential candidate when he is handing over to him and his boss, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2023.

“While we appreciate the President’s fundamental right of freedom of expression, as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), as it relates to his personal support for his political party and its candidate, we hasten to add that the president must remember that he is the President of Nigeria.

“The President is hereby urged to remain fair-minded, as well as impartial in his speeches and dispositions, as these will engender confidence in the polity, while also giving all contenders the needed sense of belonging.

“Permit us, Mr. President, to remind you, that you are a product of a level-playing ground, free and credible election, leading to the defeat of a sitting President.

“You, therefore, cannot be seen, or perceived to be subverting the electoral process, as the minimum that is expected from you, is to leave a legacy of an enduring electoral reform.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...