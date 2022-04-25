News

2023: PRP disowns ‘suspicious’ nomination fees

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja Comment(0)

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has distanced itself from a circular announcing a suspicious range of the fees being charged for expression of interest and nomination forms for aspirants wishing to participate in the primary elections of the party. The purported circular which contains nomination fees for various elective public offices, announced that the PRP would be charging    N500,000.00 and N200,000.00 for presidential and governorship positions respectively; N100,000 and N80,000 for senatorial and House of Representative respectively while N70,000 would be tbr rate for forms in respect of aspurants state house of assembly. National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Falalu Bello, described the purported fees as a fraudulent designed by some duplicitous elements that intend to scam the unsuspecting members of the public. According to Bello, the fraudulent circular was a calculated attempt to swindle aspirants to various political office in the party

 

