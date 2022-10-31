News Top Stories

2023: Publish your sources of campaign funding, SERAP tells Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, others

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked the candidates for the 2023 presidential election to demonstrate leadership by directing their “campaign councils and parties to regularly and widely publish the sources of their campaign funding”.

 

The group made the call in an open letter by its Deputy Director Kolawole Oluwadare. It said transparency would help to control inappropriate influence on candidates, ensure fairness, equality, and accountability. It said: “We are concerned about the vulnerability of political parties to corruption.

 

Disproportionally large donations seeking specific outcomes or preferential treatment can subvert the wider public interest.” It added: “Transparency in campaign funding would improve public trust in Nigeria’s politicians and political parties  and show your commitment to prevent and combat corruption if elected.

“If Nigerians know where the money is coming from, they can scrutinise the details, and hold to account the candidate and party that receive it.”

The letter read in part: “SERAP would consider appropriate legal actions to hold you and your political party to account for any infractions of the requirements of campaign funding, as provided for by the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the Electoral Act and international standards, even after the 2023 elections.

“SERAP urges you to sign ‘transparency pacts’ that would mandate you to disclose the identities of donors and widely publish donations and contributions, including on your party website and social media platforms.

“Party corruption undermines the legitimacy of government, public trust, and, ultimately, democracy. “Opacity in campaign funding can distort the electoral competition and lead to state capture by wealthy politicians and individuals, and encourage politicians to divert public resources for political purposes.

“Political parties provide the necessary link between voters and government. No other context is as important to democracy as elections to public office.

Nigerians therefore must be informed about the sources of campaign funding of those who seek their votes.” “SERAP also urges you to urgently invite the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to monitor campaign funding and expenditures by your political party.”

The presidential candidates include Atiku Abubakar (Peoples Democratic Party), Bola Tinubu (All Progressives Congress), Peter Obi (Labour Party), Musa Kwankwaso (New Nigeria Peoples Party), Peter Umeadi (All Progressives Grand Alliance) and Malik Ado-Ibrahim (Young Progressives Party).

Others are Omoyele Sowore (Africa Action Congress), Adewole Adebayo (Social Democratic Party), Kola Abiola (Peoples Redemption Party), Christopher Imumulen (Accord Party), Dumebi Kachikwu (African Democratic Congress) and Yusuf Dan Talle (Allied Peoples Movement

 

News Top Stories

PVC: Plateau youths, women ‘invade’ registration centres

Posted on Author Musa Pam, JOS

Many youths and women in Plateau State yesterday thronged the various centres to participate in the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR). Participating in the CVR will enable them to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and be eligible to vote in the 2023 election. Governor Simon Lalong had declared a twoday holiday to enable civil servants […]
News

Atiku returns, set to storm PDP’s guber grand rally in Osun

Posted on Author Reporter

  The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, arrived in Abuja in the earlier hours of Thursday. It was learnt that Atiku set aside pre-scheduled meetings and appointments in Morocco and the United Kingdom, to be in Nigeria to participate in his party’s governorship grand rally in […]
News

Anambra targets exhibition of 10m yams as Umueri community celebrates

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

Determined to sustain the Igbo cultural heritage, the Anambra State government is set to exhibit over 10 million yams during this year’s New Yam Festival. This was just as the Umeri Community in Anambra East Local Government Area flagged off this year’s New Yam Festival billed to end this weekend. The state Commissioner for Culture […]

