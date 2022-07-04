News

2023: Publisher tasks media on helping electorate to choose right

A Nigerian-American publisher, Amos Onokevbagbe, has charged the Nigerian media to beam the light on all aspirants for po-litical offices in the 2023 general election, espe-cially the presidential candidates, so as to give the voting public the op-portunity for an enlight-ened choice and be able to vote wisely.

 

Onokevbagbe, who is the publisher of Cara-cal Reports, a New York, United States media house, who said this at a media chat with jour-nalists in Lagos, said the ability of the ordi-nary Nigerian to choose among the many presi-dential candidates or even candidates for other offices will be based on the level of information available to them, espe-cially from the media.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
