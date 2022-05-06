2023: Quit CBN to pursue your presidential ambition – Akeredolu tells Emefiele

Adewale Momoh, Akure

Governor of Ondo State and Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has stated that if the Governor of the Central Bank (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, continues to pursue his presidential ambition while still serving as the head of the apex bank, it will be illegality taken too far.

Akeredolu, who advised Emefiele to quit his position as CBN Governor, maintained that due to the task expected of him, Emefiele cannot combine partisan politics with the delicate assignment of his office.

Emefiele had on Friday joined the growing list of presidential aspirants under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after three groups were said to have contributed money to obtain the N100 million expression of interest and nomination forms for him.

According to the Akeredolu, President Muhammadu Buhari must take necessary action against the CBN governor if he refused to do the needful.

The governor in a statement he signed on Friday night, disclosed that the brazen act of Emefiele in actualizing his ambition was a joke taken to far.

