2023: Race for which zone produces the next president after Buhari begins

Race for who becomes the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria after the expiration of the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 has technically begun despite the obvious fact that the election is still more than two years away. In this analysis, OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI writes on the race for the exalted office in the two leading political parties in Nigeria; the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It was in 1914 that the then Northern and Southern Protectorates were amalgamated by the then Governor Lord Lugard and made a country. That country was named Nigeria with the belief that notwithstanding their heterogenous nature they are still homogeneous in several ways.

Today, Nigeria has evolved with a strong southern and northern dichotomy, which serves as the basis for who gets what and when. That the 2023 presidential election is now predicated on which zone produces the president is not news to those that are familiar with the mode of operation of the Nigerian system.

As the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to round off his tenure in May 2023, the issue of which zone will produce his successor has become an important topic within the country. For the APC, it is time for the South, comprising the South East, South West and South South to produce the next president. Already, permutations have started in earnest with the names of a National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (South West), governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State (North Central), ex-Zamfara governor, Ahmed Sanni (North West), Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (South West) being mentioned as contenders for the office.

While former governor Tinubu and Governor Yahaya Bello have not openly expressed their intention to contest for the office, their supporters have been doing the job on their behalf. Last year, Kogi lawmakers asked Governor Bello to run for president in 2023.

The lawmakers, in a motion moved on behalf of all the members by the Majority Leader of the House, Hassan Abdullahi, predicated their call on the “sterling performance” of the governor since he assumed office in 2016. Bello is currently in his second term in office.

Asiwaju Tinubu’s loyalists have also started a subtle campaign for him. Not too long ago, some of his loyalists, stormed Ibadan and Oyo to seek the support of traditional rulers of the two cities for the former governor whose presidential ambition has long been touted. Led by Dayo Adeyeye, a former senator, the loyalists who styled the campaign ‘The South West Agenda (SWAGA ’23), said Tinubu “is the only politician who has what it takes to succeed Buhari in 2023.” It was also speculated that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo might also show his intention very soon. The name of the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola (South West) has also been mentioned in some quarters as a contender for the office.

Only time will tell if these two personalities would enter the ring with Tinubu, who brought them into political limelight. The South East is also not left behind in the power shift plan of the APC.

The recent defection of Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State from the PDP to the APC raised fresh concerns over who succeeds President Buhari in 2023 and indeed the zoning arrangement in the party.

Speaking on his defection, Umahi claimed that the PDP was not planning to pick its 2023 presidential candidate from the South East, which has yet to produce a president since democracy was restored in the country in 1999. The governor, who described the party’s action as insensitive and insincere, stated that for the sake of justice, equity and fairness, the region should be allowed to take a shot at the presidency since, according to him, other regions have done so.

Umahi denied harbouring plans to be a beneficiary of his agitation, but claimed that he was prepared to be the “sacrificial lamb.” “It is absurd that since 1999 going to 2023, the Southeast will never be considered to run for presidency under the PDP.

And this is my position and will continue to be my position. It had nothing to do with me or my ambition,” he said. “I want to clear the air that I never sought PDP presidential ticket and I will not. So whoever said that I moved to APC because they refused to zone the ticket to me is being very mischievous,” he said.

On whether the APC reached an agreement on power shift, Babatunde Fashola recently said that at the inception of the party seven years ago, there was an agreement that power should rotate between both regions and demanded that it should be respected.

Fashola warned that it would be dangerous to abandon the agreement. “The truth is that what makes an agreement spectacular is the honour in which it is made, not whether it is written,” he said. “If it was written there would be no court cases of breach of contract because it is a document that is written and signed that goes to court. But the private agreement you make with your brother and sister should not be breached, it must be honoured.

“All parties are clubs where you write agreements just like a social club and we can decide that it is the youngest person who will be the chairman of the club or we can decide that it is the oldest person or the next female or the next male.

That is the matter of agreement between people.” But a founding member of the party and presidential aspirant, Ahmed Sani, disagreed. “I don’t think there is anything like agreement,” Mr Sani, a former governor of Zamfara State, said.

“You can ask Mr President, he led the group. Asiwaju (Bola Tinubu) was there. I was part of it. There was no meeting I didn’t attend or any meeting that I attended that there was such agreement. “(Such) agreement can’t be verbal, it has to be written. In any case, any agreement that is contrary to laws of this country is not an agreement.

The constitution is very clear, the constitution of the political parties, the Electoral Act. We are in a democracy and democracy is governed by processes and procedures and by laws.” Mamman Daura, President Buhari’s nephew, stirred controversy months ago when he canvassed competence instead of geography as the deciding factor in the choice of Nigeria’s future presidents.

Daura, perceived to be a member of the president’s kitchen cabinet, argued in a media interview, that “This turn-by-turn, it was done once, it was done twice, and it was done thrice…It is better for this country to be one…It should be for the most competent and not for someone who comes from somewhere.” Not long after, the Kaduna State Governor and an APC member, Malam Nasir El- Rufai, who is allegedly eyeing the nation’s number one political office, affirmed Daura’s views.

He called for the abandonment of the zoning arrangements for political offices as adopted in the country. The governor argued at a forum that the zoning process among political parties would not solve the economic problems facing the country and therefore “everyone should be given an equal opportunity” to run for office, and not based on ethnicity.

In the PDP, Nigeria’s main opposition party, the controversy over power rotation is also gathering momentum The Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, said it did not matter who is the President of Nigeria, but that what matters is a restructured Nigeria where every corner of the country will feel the impact of the president. However, a former national deputy chairman of the party, Chief Bode George, disagreed with the governor and warned that the nation’s democracy may be scuttled and its unity jeopardised if any attempt is made to dump power rotation.

Though he has not made his interest known publicly, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s son, Adamu, disclosed in June, 2020 that his father would run in 2023. The former vice president has since inaugurated his support groups across the 36 states. Known as “Atiku Support Group”, the organisation is meant to project Mr Abubakar’s vision of sustainable national development. Also, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, is also reportedly planning to run.

Tambuwal, a former House of Representatives speaker is believed to have commenced underground campaign for the race, especially with his visits to some prominent people. There are also rumours of other gladiators that are interested in the office.

On its part, the PDP, would rather present a northerner as presidential candidate in 2023 because the predecessor of Buhari and a member of the party, Goodluck Jonathan, who ruled from 2010 to 2015, is from the South South state of Bayelsa. Jonathan was elected as the vice president of the country with the late Musa Yar’Adua as the president in 2007 under the PDP.

The death of Yar’Adua in May 2010 led to the promotion of Jonathan as the president of the country based on the provision of the constitution of the country. Jonathan was then elected as the president of the country in 2011. He was subsequently defeated in the 2015 presidential election by the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari (a Northerner from Katsina State). While power is shifting to the South in 2023 for the APC, it is shifting to the North for the PDP in the same year.

It should be noted that power shifting or rotational presidency is not part of the constitution of the country. They were created by the political parties as far back as 1999 to prevent crisis and for the sake of equity and justice.

That year, presidency was zoned to the South West by the two leading political parties in Nigeria then; the PDP and the Alliance for Democracy (AD). While the PDP presented Chief Olusegun Obasanjo as candidate, the AD had Chief Olu False as candidate both of whom are from the South West. Chief Olusegun Obasanjo eventually won the election and he was reelected in 2003. So, it was not a surprise that in 2007, the PDP had a northern presidential candidate; the late Umar Musa Yar’Adua and the then Action Congress (AC) also had a northerner, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as its candidate.

Yar’Adua defeated Atiku in the election. The presidency was zoned to the South West in 1999 to pacify the people of that region as their son, the late Chief MKO Abiola, was believed to have been denied the presidency in 1993 by the then Head of State Gen. Ibrahim Babangida. Abiola was presumed to have won the now historical June 12, 1993 Presidential Election, which was annulled by the government of IBB. Commenting on rotational presidency and power shift, a political commentator, Isaiah Martins said that the system showed the “selfish nature of Nigerian politicians,” who he said only wanted to impose their decisions on the masses.

“Are we saying that rotation or power shift should be placed above merit. Why are we doing things this way in this country. Nigeria should rise above primordial sentiment if we want to make progress and move forward.

“We cannot continue to deny competent people the opportunity to rule their fatherland all because of ethnicity and tribalism that are being promoted by our leading political parties,” he said.

Martins added that the arrangement would not stand and urged Nigerians to “rise to the occasion and save the nation from selfish and greedy politicians.” With the stage being set for another battle for the office of the president of the country, concerned Nigerians are eager to see where the pendulum would swing and are expecting the two leading parties to do the needful and do all within their power to save the nation’s democracy and chart the way forward for the country.

