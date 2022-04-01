2023: Race to succeed Okowa intensifies as Chief of Staff, others resign

The race to succeed the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday assumed a new twist as his Chief of Staff, Chief Festus Ovie Agas, resigned from position to contest the 2023 governorship election. This came few days after over nine appointees, including the Commissioner for Water Resources, Hon Evelyn Oboro, her counterparts in Agriculture and Pri-mary Education, Mr Julius Egbedi and Hon. Chika Ossai, and the Special Adviser on Micro- Credit Scheme, Mrs. Shimitte Bello, resigned for similar reasons.

Although the resignation of Agas is still a top secret, the development has plunged the political calculations in the state into a new landscape. It has allegedly thrown the camp of the Speaker of the State’s House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori that has gained popularity into confusion and re-strategising over the fear that he might secure the favour of the governor. Agas was said to have secretly tendered his resignation letter that would take effect from March 31, on Monday this week. It was also reliably gathered that the governor has accepted his resignation and wished him well in pursuit of his ambition.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...