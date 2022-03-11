2023: RCCG sets up Directorate for Politics

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has created a Directorate for Politics and Governance to coordinate the affairs and activities of members interested in seeking political offices. The church, led by Pastor Enoch Adeboye, in a memo, said the newly-created directorate would also nudge members of the church to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards ahead of the 2023 general election. The RCCG also announced the appointment of Pastor Timothy Olaniyan, a pastor in charge of Lagos Province 12 as head of the directorate. The memo dated February 28 and titled; ‘Office of Directorate of Politics and Governance’ has the reference number: RCCG/AGO/ADM/AA/ MEMO/20/01/2022. It was signed by the Assistant General Overseer in charge of Administration and Personnel, Pastor John Odesola. The Pentecostal church, which has its headquarters in Nigeria with parishes in over 190 nations of the world, has prominent members and pastors in governance, including Vice- President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN); wife of All Progressives Congress leader, Remi Tinubu; among others.
