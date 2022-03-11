News

2023: RCCG sets up Directorate for Politics

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has created a Directorate for Politics and Governance to coordinate the affairs and activities of members interested in seeking political offices. The church, led by Pastor Enoch Adeboye, in a memo, said the newly-created directorate would also nudge members of the church to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards ahead of the 2023 general election. The RCCG also announced the appointment of Pastor Timothy Olaniyan, a pastor in charge of Lagos Province 12 as head of the directorate. The memo dated February 28 and titled; ‘Office of Directorate of Politics and Governance’ has the reference number: RCCG/AGO/ADM/AA/ MEMO/20/01/2022. It was signed by the Assistant General Overseer in charge of Administration and Personnel, Pastor John Odesola. The Pentecostal church, which has its headquarters in Nigeria with parishes in over 190 nations of the world, has prominent members and pastors in governance, including Vice- President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN); wife of All Progressives Congress leader, Remi Tinubu; among others.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Proposed N5,000 palliative for 40m Nigerians, fraudulent –CSJ

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

The Centre for Social Justice ( CSJ) has described as fraudulent the recent plan by the Federal Government to pay a monthly stipend of N5,000 each to 40 million Nigerians in lieu of the proposed scrapping of subsidy on petroleum products next year.   The CSJ, which is dedicated to budget monitoring and public finance […]
News

2023: No serious politician can ignore my ward – Wike

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has declared that no serious politician who is focused on winning any election can ignore the electoral strength of his political ward in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the state. Wike, who stated this yesterday during the inauguration of the official residence of the Speaker of Rivers State House […]
News Top Stories

Nigeria leads in cryptocurrency adoption –Report

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Nigeria currently has the highest number of people owning and trading digital currencies globally, New Telegraph has learnt. This came despite the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN’s) ban on cryptocurrency transactions through Nigerian banks. According to a report by Finder, a global independent comparison and information service platform, Nigeria has the highest rate of crypto […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica