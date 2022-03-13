2023: RCCG to train members on good governance

Barring any last minute hitch, Pastors in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) will give teeth to the directive that they appoint officers for the newly established Directorate of Politics and Governance Unit as they meet today for their monthly senior pastors meeting with Pastors in charge of Province.

The Assistant General Overseer in charge of Administration and Personnel, Pastor Johnson Odesola in a memo dated February 28, 2022, and titled, ‘Office of Directorate of Politics and Governance’ with the reference number: RCCG/AGO/ADM/AA/ MEMO/20/01/2022 informed the pastors that the Church has approved the setting up of a Directorate of Politics and Governance and that they should do same at all levels from the regions to the province, zones, areas and parishes and appoint officers as well as forward the names of such to the national office.

A pastor in one of the provinces in Lagos, who spoke to Sunday Telegraph on condition of anonymity because he was not allowed to talk to the media confirmed the receipt of the memo and said that it is going to be one of the items on the agenda of the monthly meeting billed for today.

Our source said: “Yes! We are in receipt of the memo and we are going to discuss it on Sunday (March 13, 2022). It is a step in the right direction if well managed. The church has decided to raise the standard for anyone going into politics as you cannot afford to mess up.

“We are all suffering the consequence of bad leadership. If the church uses its influence to raise the standard of governance, other religions too should do the same by asking their people to go into politics and holding them accountable by doing it right.”

Talking about doing it right, the RCCG is not only asking its members who have a call to go into politics to also go and train to be able to deliver good governance. For this, the Redeemer’s College of Technology and Management (RECTEM), now runs a certificate course in politics and governance.

Towards this end, a unit called National Committee on Politics, Economy and Society (PES) as part of activities to mark the 80th birthday of the General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, organized a workshop with the theme: “Seizing the Moment, Controlling the Future: The Christian Response to Political Developments in Nigeria,” to sensitize her members. Chairman, PES and Assistant General Overseer Europe, Pastor Dele Olowu, who quoted copiously from the Bible said that God is interested in good governance. Quoting from Proverbs 29: 2, he said: “When the righteous are in government, the people rejoice, but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn, which is what is happening in Nigeria today.”

It would be recalled that the General Overseer of the Church, Pastor Adeboye five years ago, at the yearly Ministers’ Thanksgiving service asked members of the Church interested in politics to join political parties of their choice because the RCCG was becoming too influential.

He said: “Tell every member of RCCG to join a political party of their choice. Decision on whom to vote for is usually taken at the ward level. When it is time to choose delegates to be there, we help them to use it, that will change for now.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...