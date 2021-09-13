News Top Stories

2023: Real reasons presidential hopefuls are yet to declare ambitions

Barely 17 months to the 2023 presidential election, the unresolved issue of zoning between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is said to be the main reason why none of those nursing ambition to contest the poll has publicly declared interest.

 

The election is billed for February 18, 2023, but its build-up has been characterised by a mind and cautious game, which explains the lull in political activities ahead of the poll.

 

New Telegraph gathered from some chieftains of both parties that the lingering debate over where power will shift to in 2023 among the leadership of both parties is slowing down politicians, who want to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari from launching their respective bids.

 

The newspaper also learnt that aside the zoning factor, the battle for the structures of the leading parties by the presidential hopefuls and other interests; President Buhari’s disposition and likelihood of a fresh political alignment that may produce a third force and cash crunch as a result of the harsh economic situation in the country, explain why most of the presidential hopefuls have refrained from making their ambitions public.

 

Some of the presidential hopefuls have only announced their ambitions through campaign posters either sponsored by their cronies or support groups, thereby raising concerns over the seriousness or otherwise of their aspiration among party stakeholders

We promoted 55, 270 police officers in one year –Minister

The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, yesterday said about 55, 270 police officers have been promoted to different ranks in the past one year. Dingyadi disclosed this in Abuja, at a press briefing to mark the one year anniversary of the ministry. The minister said that the promotion of police officers to various ranks […]

