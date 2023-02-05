2023: Reflections on APC’s Abeokuta rally

On Wednesday, January 25, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign train stopped at Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. The ancient city was in a celebration mood as the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was greeted by a mammoth crowd of APC members and supporters at the party’s presidential campaign rally held at the MKO Abiola International Stadium, Abeokuta.

The mega rally was attended by APC leaders at the state and national levels, including Asiwaju’s running mate, Kashim Shettima, the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Governors Babajide Sanwo- Olu (Lagos); AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq (Kwara) and Biodun Ojebanji (Ekiti). Also in attendance were former Governors of Edo, Adams Oshiomhole; Osun, Adegboyega Oyetola; Ekiti, Dr Kayode Fayemi; Ogun, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, and Aremo Segun Osoba. The National Secretary of the party, Iyiola Omisore, also graced the occasion. Of course, on hand to welcome party stalwarts, APC members and its teeming supporters was His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

When it was time for the host governor to speak, the gathering erupted into cheers and chants in acknowledgment of the giant strides the Abiodun administration has taken since May 29, 2019, when he was sworn in as to lead the state. In his remarks, Prince Abiodun assured the APC presidential candidate that the votes from the state would be 100 per cent for him, saying the APC presidential candidate remained the best deal for the country in 2023. “Asiwaju has been senator, he knows the law; he was Lagos State Governor for eight years. He transformed Lagos to be like a country.

He was successful in all these responsibilities. I want to urge you to go and get your PVCs because that is the only way you can vote in Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Dapo Abiodun and other candidates in the party,” the governor said. Addressing the massive crowd, Asiwaju reiterated Prince Abiodun’s call on the good people of Ogun to make it a civic duty to collect their Permanent Voter’s Cards to enable them to vote for the APC and guarantee the party’s success in the upcoming general elections. With fanfare, assurance and satisfaction, the APC campaign train steamed off to the next campaign ground in an atmosphere of peace and togetherness.

Tinubu was at his best, dancing to the sonorous music of Fuji maestro, Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, popping hands with the high and the lowly as he also came with loads of vituperations. For Tinubu, the biting fuel scarcity and inadequate new notes in circulation were attempts by saboteurs to ensure he would not win the 25 February presidential election. “Saboteurs want to scuttle the election; they are hoarding the new naira notes and creating artificial fuel scarcity. Don’t be bothered, we shall be victorious. No matter how they try to scuttle the election, the saboteurs will fail.

Even if they keep away the new notes and hoard the fuel, we shall vote and be victorious. We are going to use our PVC to claim our mandate, even if they say that there is no fuel, we will walk to vote, let your mind be at rest, we will vote and I will win ”, he said. It was not only jibes for perceived enemies of progress, the former governor followed it up with some noteworthy promises. According to him once elected into office, incessant strikes by organized labour will cease and peace will return to our campuses as students and lecturers in tertiary institution will heave a sigh of relief. He also promised to emplace a student loan policy, which will ensure that nobody will drop out of school because of school fees.

