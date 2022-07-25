News

2023: Reject APC for its failures, Atiku tells Nigerians

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA Comment(0)

The presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said next year’s election is a national rescue mission of the country from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Atiku also stated that third parties’ corroborations confirmed that the APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu had wanted a Muslim- Muslim ticket in the 2007 when he (Atiku) ran for the presidency on Action Congress (AC) platform. The former Vice president in a letter to ‘compatriots’ on Sunday, described  the past seven years of APC administration as “horrible.

 

“My idea about politics is that it is a system of processes that seeks to organise a society towards a common good. But what the APC has done with us as a country in the past 7 years is a direct opposite of that.”

He called on Nigerians not to vote the ruling party because of its failures, adding “we should reject a discredited leadership with no clear agenda.

“As citizens of this great country, we owe Nigeria a duty to vote in the election and every ballot cast in that election should count as a referendum on the ruling All Progressives Congress.”

 

According to him, “Taking Nigeria out of the cesspit that the APC has thrown us into will require a leadership with forthrightness and a clear vision to chart a new direction into a future of prosperity and peace, the very mantra of our anthem.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Lagos commends JIFORM, seeks solutions to irregular migration

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Lagos State Government has commended the Journalists International Forum for Migration (JIFORM) advocacy on irregular migration and human trafficking for the work they are doing.   The state’s Commissioner for Information, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, gave the commendation, when JIFORM team, led by the President, Mr Ajibola Abayomi, paid him a courtesy visit recently. The […]
News

APC chair: George Akume sets up campaign office

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

Senator George Akume, one of the prominent All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship aspirants, has just set up an ultra-modern campaign office in Maitama, Abuja.   The move sets him apart from the crowd and shows a level of seriousness and determination on his part.   According to reports, the new campaign office set up by […]

Olubadan designate
News

Olubadan stool: Balogun, other High Chiefs obey Makinde, drop crowns

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The Otun Olubadan, High Chief Lekan Balogun, and his colleagues crowned Obas by the Abiola Ajimobi administration have agreed to obey Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and return to their original positions of High Chiefs, according to Osi- Balogun Olubadan, High Chief Tajudeen Ajibola. Balogunisthenextinline tobecomethenewOlubadan following the passing of Oba Saliu Adetunji on January […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica