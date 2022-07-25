2023: Reject APC for its failures, Atiku tells Nigerians

The presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said next year’s election is a national rescue mission of the country from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Atiku also stated that third parties’ corroborations confirmed that the APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu had wanted a Muslim- Muslim ticket in the 2007 when he (Atiku) ran for the presidency on Action Congress (AC) platform. The former Vice president in a letter to ‘compatriots’ on Sunday, described the past seven years of APC administration as “horrible.

“My idea about politics is that it is a system of processes that seeks to organise a society towards a common good. But what the APC has done with us as a country in the past 7 years is a direct opposite of that.”

He called on Nigerians not to vote the ruling party because of its failures, adding “we should reject a discredited leadership with no clear agenda.

“As citizens of this great country, we owe Nigeria a duty to vote in the election and every ballot cast in that election should count as a referendum on the ruling All Progressives Congress.”

According to him, “Taking Nigeria out of the cesspit that the APC has thrown us into will require a leadership with forthrightness and a clear vision to chart a new direction into a future of prosperity and peace, the very mantra of our anthem.”

