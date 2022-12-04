2023: Reject APC, its presidential candidate, – Jibrin-ex-PDP BOT chair

Former Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Walid Jibrin, has called on Nigerians to reject the All Progressives Congress (APC) and it’s presidential candidate and his running mate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu/ Kashim Shetima with the Muslim -Muslim ticket.

He made the call while addressing supporters of the PDP during the governorship campaign rally yesterday in Keana, headquarters of Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

According to Jibrin, the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressive Congress APC and their presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Shetima was to disunite the country through religion and ethnicity.

The former BOT chair of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) said it was insensitive on the part of the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC) and their presidential and vice presidential candidates to run a presidential race under Muslim-Muslim ticket in a secular country called Nigeria, calling on Nigerians to reject them at the polls in 2023.

Senator Walid Jibrin said that the current security challenges, coupled with economic hardship was forced on Nigerians by the ruling All Progressives Congress and stressed the need for the electorate to resist the ruling party and vote the Peoples Democratic Party to rescue the country from what he described as bad governance.

He enjoined PDP supporters to remain steadfast, committed and work hard for the victory of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as president, David Ombugadu as governor of the state and other candidates of the party during the 2023 election to provide succour to the citizens.

The former PDP Board of Trustees Chairman used the medium to receive over 1, 000 decampees for All Progressives Congress (APC) who moved to the PDP during the campaign rally.

