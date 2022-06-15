News Top Stories

2023: Reject party that presents same faith ticket, says TEKAN

Posted on Author Musa Pam, JOS Comment(0)

The leadership of TEKAN, also known as Fellowship of Churches of Christ in Nigeria, has called on Christians in the country to reject any political party that is calling for Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christian ticket.

 

TEKAN is also a conglomeration of 15 churches in Nigeria, including COCIN, LCCN, ERCC, NKST, RCCN, EYN and UMCA. President of TEKAN Rev. Dr. Caleb Ahima and General Secretary Rev. Moses Ebuga, in a press statement signed and issued on Tuesday in Jos, said they condemn the call for Muslim- Muslim or Christian- Christian ticket ahead of the 2023 general election.

 

“The Fellowship wishes to add her voice on the agitation going on for Muslim- Muslim or Christian-Christian ticket in the country, as a fellowship, we stand to condemn such calls and stress that the diversity of our country and the religious sensitivity in the country at this material time cannot allow for such proposal, hence the need to consider both religion in our choicemaking for the leadership of our country.

 

“TEKAN as a fellowship is calling on all Christians in Nigeria to reject any political party that is calling for Muslim-Muslim or Christian- Christian ticket. The TEKAN Leadership also called on eligible Nigerians, especially Christians, to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to participate in the 2023 general election, if they truly want to effect positive change.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

