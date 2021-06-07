2023: Reject VP, party chairman, group tells S’South politicians

A group, South- South Presidency 2023, has urged the people of the geopolitical zone not to accept the position of vice-president in the 2023 general election. It also warned against accepting to be the national chairman of any political party in the country.

A communiqué issued at the end of its meeting in Uyo, Akwa State, yesterday said the South-South must complete it tenure of eight years for the purpose of fairness, justice and equity.

The communiqué, which was jointly signed by the Protem Chairman, Chief Diekivie Ikiogha, and other members that included Mr Ini Udonwa, Dr Didi Opiuyo, Major A. Oputa, Mr Okon Ita, Oyemah-Iwe Jahswill and Dr Uwamose Amadasun, called on all political blocs to set the record straight by allowing South-South to complete its tenure.

The statement reads in part: “The group is committed to advocating for a president of the South-South extraction in 2023.

“The group accepts and stands by the position of leaders of the Southern and Middle Belt that no South- South person aspires to or accepts to become a vicepresidential candidate or chairman of any political party in the country.

“The group will reach out to and engage all the states of the federation as well as ethnic nationalities, to look into this project.”

According to the communiqué, the meeting further advised the National Assembly to create a platform which would enable all Nigerians an opportunity to give themselves a people’s constitution that would allow for true federalism.

It also said: “Worried about the growing insecurity in the country, we urge the President, National Assembly, security agencies traditional and religious leaders and all Nigerians to set up efforts in addressing issues that have caused and ignited the current situation in order to secure the sovereignty of the country, while also protecting lives and property.”

