2023: Religious leaders seek peace, tolerance among Nigerians

2023: Religious leaders seek peace, tolerance among Nigerians

Ahead of the 2023 elections, religious leaders drawn from different faith groups have urged Nigerians, the various political candidates and parties to embrace peace and tolerance.

 

The religious leaders, who spoke at the inclusive security dialogue jointly organised by Global Peace Foundation, ADF International, Vision Africa, and other partners, vowed to sensitise their congregations and local communities against electoral violence and any action that may undermine a free and fair election.

 

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, who expressed worry that some of the politicians engaging in do or die politics only with the intent to grab power, lacks coherent ideology and development agenda, lamented that politics of corruption, intimidation, exclusion and violence were now necessary weapons of political victory in Nigeria.

 

President of Vision Africa, Bishop Sunday Onuoha, who asked the religious leaders not to forget their key roles in the forthcoming elections, said they were panaceas to a violence and crisis-free election if they play their roles well.

 

