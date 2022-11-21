News

2023: Religious leaders seek peace, tolerance amongst Nigerians 

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

Ahead of the 2023 elections, religious leaders drawn from different faiths have urged Nigerians, the various political candidates and parties to embrace peace and tolerance.

The religious leaders, who spoke at the inclusive security dialogue jointly organised by Global Peace Foundation, ADF International, Vision Africa, and other partners on Monday, vowed to sensitise their congregations and local communities against electoral violence and any action that may undermine a free and fair election.

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, who expressed worry that some of the politicians engaging in do or die politics only with the intent to grab power, lacks coherent ideology and development agenda, lamented that politics of corruption, intimidation, exclusion and violence were now necessary weapons of political victory in Nigeria.

President of Vision Africa, Bishop Sunday Onuoha, who asked the religious leaders not to forget their key roles in the forthcoming elections, said they were panaceas to a violence and crisis-free election if they play their roles well.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Provost tasks FG, states on increased funding to fight TB

Posted on Author PRECIOUS YUSUF

The Provost of the College of Medicine Kaduna State University, Kaduna, Prof. Abdullahi Alkali Abba, has urged governments at all level to appropriate adequate funding to fight tuberculosis (TB) with a view to curb new infections and reduce deaths. He made the call during the opening ceremony of a three-day National TB Conference 2021, taking […]
News

COVID-19: Obasanjo tests negative 

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has tested negative for coronavirus. Obasanjo’s Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, disclosed this in a statement made available to reporters in Abeokuta Sunday. Akinyemi said the former President took the test last Friday, August 7, 2020, at his Pent House residence in Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, […]
News Top Stories

2 years of 9th Assembly: We’re unhappy with NASS, say Afenifere, Ohanaeze, ACF

Posted on Author Johnson Ayantunji, Sola Adeyemo, Kenneth Ofoma Cephas Iorhemen and Baba Negedu

The Pan Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and President, Benue Cultural Organisations, have taken a swipe at the 9th National Assembly and said that the parliament has not lived up to expectations.   The socio-cultural organizations, through their spokespersons, in different interviews with Sunday Telegraph, said this in their midterm assessments of the parliament. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica