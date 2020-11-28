2023: Remain in opposition, stay hungry, Uzodinma tells S’East politicians

…says Umahi yet to indicate interest in Presidency

Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, yesterday called on politicians in the South-East to either dump the opposition for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) or remain hungry. The governor, in an interview with State House correspondents, after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday, said his Ebonyi State counterpart, Dave Umahi, who recently left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), after he accused the party of not zoning the 2023 presidential ticket to the South- East, has yet to tell him that he wanted the Presidential ticket of the APC. According to him, the purpose of the current APC membership drive was to get into its fold as many Nigerians as possible.

Responding to questions on Umahi’s defection to the APC, he said “Everybody that is not in the APC now in the South East is a target. It’s not only governors. “It includes those who are not governors, the entire political class.

The whole idea is making the ideology of the party known to the people, allaying their fears, and encouraging them to come. “Once you believe in Nigeria and you have a pan-Nigeria attitude, of course, you will go for a national party. There is no gainsaying that if you are not with the national party, and you choose to be in opposition, of course, you will continue to fast until God answers your prayers.

“But we that are in the ruling party, of course, what it will take us to solve certain problems may be different from what it will take somebody who is not very close to the source of authority to solve his own problems.” The Imo State governor was of the view that the APC’s desire was to have as many as possible politicians within its rank as a national party to encourage national unity and cohesion. He added: “Well, I must count myself very lucky. After I emerged as APC governor, I used to be an orphan. You will agree with me I have a brother now, who is also in APC.

Like this: Like Loading...