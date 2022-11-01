News

2023: Remain neutral, ensure peaceful outcome of elections, Buhari charges Police

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye ABUJA

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the Nigeria Police Force to remain politically neutral and ensure the peaceful outcome of the 2023 general elections.

 

The President gave this charge yesterday in Owerri, Imo State, while declaring the three-day conference and retreat for Senior Police Officers open.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, President Buhari urged the Police to perfect operational plans and remains apolitical, firm, and loyal to democratic values.

He said: “As I have often observed, elections are local, and it is only when the votes truly count that the faith of the citizens in the democratic process can be demonstrated and government legitimacy assured.

“This can best be guaranteed through a well policed election and security operations that are impartial, firm and professional.

“This is what, on this day and occasion, I charge the Nigeria Police Force to deliver to the nation during the 2023 General Elections.

 

“I, therefore, task the Inspector General of Police to sustain his leadership standards that will guarantee a level playing field, and secure public space for the citizens to freely exercise their franchise, and for the outcome of the elections to be a true reflection of the peoples’ choices.”

 

