2023: Remain neutral, ensure peaceful outcome of elections, Buhari charges Police

…vows to bequeath well funded, equipped Force

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the Nigeria Police Force to remain politically neutral and ensure the peaceful outcome of the 2023 general elections.

The President gave this charge Monday in Owerri, the Imo State capital, while declaring the three-day Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers open.

In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari urged the Police to perfect operational plans and remains apolitical, firm, and loyal to democratic values.

He directed them to review the current and evolving internal security threats as they may impact on peaceful and successful elections.

”As I have often observed, elections are local, and it is only when the votes truly count that the faith of the citizens in the democratic process can be demonstrated and government legitimacy assured.

”This can best be guaranteed through a well policed election and security operations that are impartial, firm and professional.

”This is what, on this day and occasion, I charge the Nigeria Police Force to deliver to the nation during the 2023 General Elections.”

 

