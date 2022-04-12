News

2023: Repeating 2015 mistake will come with greater consequences – Peter Obi

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

A former governor of Anambra State and Presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi has advised Nigerians not to repeat the mistake of 2015 and 2019 in the 2023 general election. He admonished the electorate not to vote for incompetent leaders in the forthcoming elections.

Speaking during a consultation visit to PDP stakeholders in Lagos at Chief Bode George’s office in Ikoyi on Tuesday, Obi said the country is going through a very difficult time and must not be allowed to continue otherwise the whole country will pay for it.

The former vice-presidential candidate of PDP in the 2019 polls said it is only a candidate with capacity, competency and commitment that can take the country out of the current situation.

“We all have the responsibility to ensure that we don’t make mistakes in 2023 by voting for incompetence.

“This country is going through a very difficult time and we must not allow it to continue otherwise all of us pay for the consequences. We must ensure that the candidate with capacity, competency and commitment to change the trajectory of Nigeria is elected in the primary as the candidate of the party,” he said.

Obi said his past record in Anambra State speaks for him on how he will manage the affairs of the country properly.

“People can compare my past with other candidates. Interrogate people’s past and ask a question about where some aspirant was in the past and how they arrive at their present. Some people have told different stories in the past that they didn’t fulfil. Now is the time to invest in an incredible candidate like me.

“Firstly, you have to ensure people have a means of livelihood. When people’s means of surviving is not guaranteed, they are tools for anything. The more you lift people out of poverty, the more you reduce criminality, and banditry among others,” he said.

On his part, the former Deputy National Chairman of PDP, Chief Bode George said PDP as a party has the obligation to ensure that the Presidential ticket is zoned to the south, anything more than that will be chaotic.

Bode George said Peter Obi has proven on several occasions to be a trusted, responsible and respectable person with full capacity to run the affairs of this country effectively.

“APC told us they will fight corruption and insecurity but that still remains a challenge in the country. Security is the number one priority of any government so if you cannot guarantee that, then what are you doing in government?”

 

Our Reporters

