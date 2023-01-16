2023: Report lists Nigeria as top oil, gas investment option

Despite the uncertain political and economic atmosphere in the last few weeks into the New Year, a fresh report has identified Nigeria as one of the biggest investment options for those in the oil and gas sector.

This is coming amid some international oil companies’

(IOCs) planned exit from the country.

The report titled “African Upstream Revival And 26 Drilling Campaigns Set For 2023,” by Rigzone, said as Africa’s second-largest oil producer, “Nigeria is maintaining its upstream momentum primarily through shallow-water exploration, including General Hydrocarbons’ drilling campaign on OML 120 and Chevron’s two-year campaign offshore Escravos starting mid-2023.”

According to investment research firm Hawilti, at least 26 drilling campaigns and rigs are scheduled to be active in Nigeria and other African countries this year.

The report quoted Grace Goodrich, a Publications Editor at Energy Capital & Power, as identifying several markets, which will be more active than others and lead the uptick in African upstream activity.

In her opinion, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Namibia, and Chad, “are ‘the place to be’ if you are in the African oil and gas sector.

The report said it was expected that 2023 would see an upstream revival in Africa and the launch of several multi-well drilling campaigns across the southern and western parts of the continent. “French major, TotalEnergies, will also be conducting deep-water drilling through its planned infill drilling campaign on OML 130. “Nigeria is seeking to grow its hydrocarbon reserves base and reverse declining production on the back of heightened explorationand newoiland gas discoveries,” it noted. Specifically, sparkingoff Nigeria’s oil and gas added potential was last year’s momentum with driing commencement at Kolmanifield, whichislapping on the borders of Bauchi and Gombe states. While flagging off the project, President Muhammadu Buhari said one billion barrels of crude oil reserves and 500 billion standard cubic feet of gas existed in Kolmani River Oil and Gas Field. He further declared that his administration had attracted over $3 billion in the oil and gas sectoratatimeof near-zero appetite for investment in fossil energy. By the announcement, the President became the second person to put a figure to the oil finds after the nation’s petroleum industry was thrown into divergent views when the Ministerof StateforPetroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, first mentioned thefigureabouttwo years ago. Speaking at the official groundbreaking ceremony of the Kolmani Oil Prospecting Licenses( OPLs) 809 and 810 at the Kolmani field site in Gongola basin, President Buhari said the development remained significant considering that, “efforts to find commercial oil and gas outside the established NigerDeltaBasinwasattempted for many years without the desired outcomes.” According to him, the successful discovery of the Kolmani Oil and Gas field by NNPC and her partners has broken the jinx with the confirmation of huge commercial deposits of hydrocarbons in Kolmani River field. “We are pleased with the current discovery of over one billion barrels of oil reserves and 500 billion Cubic Feet of Gas within the Kolmani area and the huge potentials for more deposits as we intensify exploration efforts.

