2023: Reps APC Caucus endorse Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in the House of Representatives yesterday in Abuja openly endorsed the party’s National Leader, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, for the 2023 presidential election. It all happened when Tinubu visited the National Assembly to address the APC caucus in the Senate and House in continuation of his engagement and consultations with critical stakeholders on his 2023 aspiration.

House Leader, Hon. Alhassan Doguwa, who led the lawmakers in the endorsement, spoke of Asiwaju’s track record as Senator and governor, as a democrat helping to build and strengthen Nigeria’s democracy, and as a party loyalist who did more than any other to create and sustain the APC. He said the APC leader has all it takes to aspire to the presidency and has physical and mental capacity to run the affairs of this country. Doguwa then put the question to his colleagues asking whether it was their wish to endorse Asíwájú Tinubu for the 2023 race to which they all answered in the affirmative without any dissenting voice.

 

