News

2023: Reps demand increase in BPP budget, say agency underfunded

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Comment(0)

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Procurement yesterday called for an increase in the budgetary allocation to the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) saying the N58 million capital allocations in the 2023 budget was grossly inadequate.

Chairman Nassir Ali Ahmed made the call when the BPP Director-General Mamman Ahmed and his management team appeared before the committee to defend the 2023 budget at the National Assembly. The committee also frowned on the understaffing of the BPP and the slow pace of execution of the capital projects undertaken by the agency in the 2022 budget due to the envelope budgeting system by the Federal Government.

The majority of the lawmakers, who spoke during the session, expressed disappointment. They laminated that the agency responsible for monitoring government ministries and agencies projects is being underfunded and yet expected to undertake enormous responsibility. The Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Benjamin Kalu condemned the reduction of the capital expenditure of the BPP from N94 million to N58 million, saying Nigeria remains the loser with the poor budgeting for the bureau. The committee said it would sit with its Senate counterpart to increase the budget.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

BBC and vindication of Nigerian Army on Lekki

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Echoes of EndSARS protests in Nigeria will continue to reverberate. It is because an amazing blitzkrieg of fake news trailed it. The masterminds skillfully crafted it to divert attention from actualities. The killers and sponsors of the riotous mayhem in the guise of expressing public grievances were bent on compromising national security and therefore, twisted […]
News Top Stories

NNPC faults Auditor-General over unremitted N4.076trn

Posted on Author Chukwu David and Philip Nyam Abuja

There was altercation, yesterday, at the Senate, between  the Auditor-General for the Federation, Aghughu Adolphus and the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, over alleged unremitted N4.06 trillion into the Fed  eration Account.   This was as the Senate Committee on Public Account probing the allegation directed NNPC officials […]
News

Yoruba nation agitators vow to protest on Sept 24

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Yoruba Nation agitators under the Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-Determination have vowed to stage a march on September 24 when President Muhammadu Buhari will address the 76th Session of the high-level General Debate of the UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York. In a statement issued by NINAS Chairman and leader […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica