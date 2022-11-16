2023: Reps demand increase in BPP budget, say agency underfunded

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Procurement yesterday called for an increase in the budgetary allocation to the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) saying the N58 million capital allocations in the 2023 budget was grossly inadequate.

Chairman Nassir Ali Ahmed made the call when the BPP Director-General Mamman Ahmed and his management team appeared before the committee to defend the 2023 budget at the National Assembly. The committee also frowned on the understaffing of the BPP and the slow pace of execution of the capital projects undertaken by the agency in the 2022 budget due to the envelope budgeting system by the Federal Government.

The majority of the lawmakers, who spoke during the session, expressed disappointment. They laminated that the agency responsible for monitoring government ministries and agencies projects is being underfunded and yet expected to undertake enormous responsibility. The Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Benjamin Kalu condemned the reduction of the capital expenditure of the BPP from N94 million to N58 million, saying Nigeria remains the loser with the poor budgeting for the bureau. The committee said it would sit with its Senate counterpart to increase the budget.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...