2023: Reps minority leader disowns Labour Party, says he still in PDP

Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Toby Okechukwu Wednesday distanced himself from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) list, which named him as the Labour Party candidate for his federal constituency in the 2023 general elections.

Okechukwu in a statement in Abuja declared that he will not contest elections in 2023 and remains a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and not Labour Party.

The statement read “My attention has been drawn to the list of candidates for the 2023 general election released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on 20th September 2022 wherein my name was published as the Labour Party candidate for Aninri/Awgu/Oji River federal constituency, Enugu State.

“I wish to state that I will not be contesting as the candidate of the Labour Party or any other party in the said election. I remain a member of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“Meanwhile, my position on this matter has since been conveyed to the National Chairman of the Labour Party in my letter dated 19th July 2022.

“I deeply appreciate and can never take for granted the overwhelming goodwill of my leaders, constituents and their wish for me to be on the ballot in the 2023 general election.”

