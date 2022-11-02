News Top Stories

2023: Reps seek improved welfare for Army, want security alert probed

Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives has said the welfare of Nigerian Army personnel should be “given topmost priority and never be compromised” to enable troops to effectively tackle the security challenges facing the country. The Chairman of the House Committee on Army, Abdulrazak Namdas, who disclosed this at a budget defence session with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya, stated that the committee is aware of the challenges confronting the Army, especially the issue of funding. Calling on the Army to investigate the security alert by the United States, Britain and others, Namdas said: “As we sit here and deliberate on this budget proposal, Abuja is under serious tension following a security alert issued in certain quarters suggesting that terrorists may launch a major attack on the city.

“Recall that in response to this alert, some foreign embassies had ordered the evacuation of their nationals from Abuja. This is a matter that our security forces must thoroughly investigate. The Army must put enough boots on the ground to contain any security breaches in Abuja of the magnitude claimed by the aforementioned security alert.

“In doing so, the welfare of personnel should be given topmost priority and never be compromised.” He said in recent years, the legislature has worked to improve and sustain the budgetary provision of the Army from N463 billion in 2020 to N509 billion in 2021 and N589 billion in 2022, adding that the 2023 budget proposal of the Army under consideration is about N600 billion, urging for judicious application of the provision. Yahaya urged the National Assembly to pass the Armed Forces of Nigeria Trust Fund Bill before the end of the 9th Assembly.

 

Our Reporters

