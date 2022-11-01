News

2023: Reps seek improved welfare for army, want security alert probed

The House of Representatives has said the welfare of personnel of the Nigerian Army should be given topmost priority and never compromised, to enable the army to tackle the nation’s security challenges effectively.

Chairman of the House Committee on Army, Hon. Abdulrazak Namdas, who disclosed this at a budget defence session with the Chief of Army Staff, stated that the committee is aware of the challenges confronting the army, especially the issue of funding.

Calling on the army to investigate the security alert by some foreign embassies, Namdas said: “As we sit here and deliberate on this budget proposals, Abuja is under serious tension following a security alert issued in certain quarters suggesting that terrorists may launch a major attack on the city. Recall that in response to this alert, some foreign embassies had ordered the evacuation of their nationals from Abuja. This is a matter that our security forces must thoroughly investigate. The Army must put enough boots on the ground to contain any security breaches in Abuja in the magnitude claimed by the aforementioned security alert.

“In doing so, the welfare of personnel should be given topmost priority and never be compromised.”

He said in recent years, the legislature has worked to improve and sustain the budgetary provision of the army from N463 billion in 2020 to N509 billion in 2021 and N589 billion in 2022, adding that the 2023 budget proposal of the Nigerian Army, now under consideration is about N600 billion, urging for judicious application of the provision.

 

