2023: Residents speak on expectations in the New Year

A variety of Lagos residents have voiced their opinions to New Telegraph about their expectations in the state in the New Year, 2023. Their opinions, which span many facets of Lagos society, are as varied as the individuals who expressed them since they originate from many diverse circles of social existence. Mr Dapo Adeniyi, CEO of the Lekki International Film Festival and the Ikeja Museum, praised the state government for its significant infrastructure advancements.

Mr Adeniyi stated that each succeeding governor, from Asiawaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has done an outstanding job for the state’s citizens. He says Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s new metro line are incredibly admirable.

‘‘The first of its kind in Africa.” I don’t believe Johannesburg, South Africa, has such a metro line. Governor Sanwo- Olu truly deserves a second term.’ ‘‘To ensure that some of the facilities they have developed are utilized profitably, they must, however, involve the private sector more. For instance, I observe numerous creative activities in and around London Parks. We need to follow suit here, in our various parks in Lagos.

If you go to Ndubusi Park, for instance, it’s a good idea, but they should give it to private individuals who can maintain it and keep it busy and working in a profitable way.’’ “To a large extent, the state government has satisfied the needs of the creative arts sector in the area of infrastructure, particularly the theatres they have built in various sections of the state. They should utilize those theatres. The government should develop artistic initiatives that will guarantee that the facilities are used to their maximum potential rather than being vacant. They also must be used for the purpose for which they are built.

‘‘The idea is great, but they need to make sure that Lagos State’s youngsters are always utilizing those facilities. The drama productions in those theatres must be frequent enough to keep the young theatre director occupied doing what he enjoys. Restaurants are opened, souvenir shops are selling their wares, and the area is bustling with entertainment as theatrical shows are taking place regularly, that should be an ideal situation in those facilities. “Check out the sports facilities our state has to offer. Although the infrastructure is excellent, we still need to make the facilities usable. Sports competitions or state tournaments that would guarantee that those facilities are used to the fullest extent should be organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Sports’’ Aralola Olumuyiwa, a.k.a Ara, a female talking drummer, said: “Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu deserves applause for all he has accomplished.

More transit options and safety for Lagosians, in my opinion, are what Lagosians will desire in 2023. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has done so well and undoubtedly deserves a second term.” According to retired photojournalist Mr Segun Isiyemi, in order for Lagos State transportation to significantly improve. Further, he suggested that the Lagos State Government should find a means to control the operations of road transport unionists, or “Agbero,” arguing that they could collect their taxes without causing a nuisance on the city’s roadways. Isiyemi suggested that the Lagos State Government work with developers to remove slums and relocate residents who currently live there. ‘‘The state government can take over slums and construct low-cost housing units there with proper compensation, ensuring that the ordinary Lagos resident can afford to own a two-bedroom apartment with a good mortgage. Former Governor Lateef Jakande is someone we need to emulate,’’ he stressed.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...