2023: Resist external pressures, EU charges INEC

As activities ahead of the 2023 general elections begins to get more intense, the European Union (EU), has insisted that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), saddled with responsibility of conducting elections, must be allowed to operate without any form of external interference or pressure.

This came as the EU yesterday in Abuja, offered 39 million euros to support democratic governance in Nigeria EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Samuela Isopi, who spoke at the closing ceremony of the European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN) Phase 1 Programme and launch of Phase II, also challenged INEC to make a milestone in the nation’s democracy by demonstrating full neutrality and professionalism during its conduct of the upcoming 2023 elections.

Urging political actors, civil society groups, the media and security agencies to provide and promote a safe and secure environment, Isopi maintained that a functioning democracy could address citizen’s needs, build prosperous, resilient and strong societies.

While noting that Phase I of the EU-SDGN programme contributed to Nigeria’s electoral reform process by building capacities, strengthening institutions, strengthening the role and participation of civil society, contributing to the reform of the legal framework, she explained that objective of the Phase II was to foster a functioning pluralistic, inclusive, participatory and representative democracy in Nigeria

She said: “The electoral campaign will start in two weeks. As a friend of Nigeria, we would like to see peaceful and issues-based campaigns and we would like to encourage all stakeholders to take a firm stance against violence and hate speech.

“We must all support and respect the fundamental and independent role of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as it fulfils its constitutional mandate.”

Ambassador Isopi who disclosed that from 1999 till date the EU has supported Nigeria’s democratic governance with 150 million euros, added that 39 million euros has been committed to Phase II of the EU-SDGN, to be implemented on six specific components till 2027.

Chairman of INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu gave assurance of the Commission’s commitment to create the enabling environment to facilitate the work of partners for the successful implementation of the programme.

 

A former INEC Chairman, Prof. Attahiru Jega who raised concerns over the corrupt mindset of political parties and politicians who view victory at the polls as a must, said it was the role of all stakeholders and Nigerians to ensure free, fair, credible elections in the country.

 

