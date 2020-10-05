2023: Restructuring advocates should use it as campaign promise – Sani

Anthony Sani is the immediate past Secretary General of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF). In this interview, he speaks on Nigeria’s 60th Independence anniversary, the political system and clamour for restructuring, among other issues. WALE ELEGBEDE reports

What is your take on Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary?

I am not only a stakeholder in the North but in a united Nigeria. I see the 60th independence anniversary as an occasion the nation should use and take stock of its journey of nation building and assess progress against plans with a view to noting the progress made so far, identify where there have been shortcomings and chart the way forward.

Do you think that 60 years of self-rule is worth celebrating, considering the state of the nation?

It is worth celebrating in the sense that the independence gave us freedom to determine how we have governed ourselves for the last 60 years. We tried the confederate structure of three regions that became four with a weak center under the form of government that was parliamentary.

This was abolished and replaced by the unitary system with a strong centre under the watch of military dictatorship. The unitary system did not last long and was supplanted by the federal structure of 12, 19, 21, 30 and now 36 states as federating units.

This is a compromise between the confederation and unitary system. Federalism is where the Federal Government is balanced by appropriate state level power. By way of that form of government, the federalism has been under the military regimes and also presidential system.

Taking a look at the trend of socio- economic development, Nigeria did not have more than five universities, among which was only one state university at Ife. Today, we have about 174 universities that include state and private universities.

The same with polytechnics and federal government colleges now called unity schools. We had few teaching hospitals at independence but can now boast that each state has a teaching hospital or a federal medical centre aside general hospitals and primary health centers and clinics.

There are more roads across the country than at independence. Even agriculture has improved. This is because oranges, pineapple, yams and potatoes, which used to be seasonal in the northern part of the country, are now available all seasons due to dry season farming that was not in existence at independence.

As I have said earlier, we had only three regions that became four at independence but now we have 36 states plus the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), which we moved from Lagos to Abuja, so that it could be the political capital and free space for Lagos to act as the commercial capital proper that it was.

All these are testament to the fact that the nation has progressed politically and socio-economically, however slow, compared to its peers. So, we should count our blessings and name them one by one but resolve to work harder with courage and in hope.

Despite the achievements you enumerated, Nigeria has also faced some major challenges…

There are always pains associated with growing tissues. The foregoing have not been without sand bags on the path of nation building. For example, we experienced a civil war which ended with ‘No Victor, No Vanquished’ slogan and the 3Rs standing for Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Reintegration of the Igbos.

There has been some rehabilitation of former Eastern Nigeria which now has nine states and represented in the federal cabinet with at least nine ministers compared to former Mid Western Nigeria that boasts of only two states and Western Nigeria that has six states.

The Northern region which was a protectorate like the Southern protectorate because of edge in population and land mass has 19 states compared to the South with 17 states.

From the end of the civil war, the application of the 3Rs have manifested in Igbo settling and investing in all nooks and crannies of this country.

They have occupied seminal positions in national government such as the Chief of Staff, Supreme Headquarters/Vice President, Senate president, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and service chiefs, among others. All these are testaments to the fact that the mantra of “No Victor, No Vanquished’ and the 3Rs have found expression.

The argument by the Igbos that only a president of Igbo ethnic extraction can effect complete healing is therefore neither here nor there, considering there are many other ethnic extractions that have not produced a minister what more of the president. I would, therefore, be hortatory by saying that instead of using threats and intimidation or playing victim, the Igbos should design their winning game plan and use it to canvass for electoral mandate needed for execution.

In doing so, they should not regard the 2023 as the final hour. Another challenge which the nation has passed through has been the annulment of the election of June 12, 1999 won by Chief MKO Abiola, who subsequently lost his life in the course of the struggle to realise his annulled electoral mandate.

But in order to make up for the injustice meted to the South-West, the military government did some penance and crafted a national consensus that caused the emergence of President Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999.

To effect total healing of the wound caused by the annulment and to strengthen the unity of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari recognised Chief MKO Abiola and his running mate, Amb. Babagana Kingibe, as winners of the annulled election. He has further shifted Democracy Day from May 29 to June 12. All these are efforts at nation building, which is work in progress. The other challenges in the polity are insecurity posed by the insurgence, banditry, armed robbery, kidnapping, cattle rustling, herders/ farmers clashes, militant activism, cultism, ritual killings and rape.

Though the underlying causes are not very clear, many people believe the common adhesive for all is poverty that comes with unemployment and ignorance which have made it easy for the gullible and vulnerable youths to be canon fodders for the criminal elements of our society.

And just as the insurgence is being tamed and consigned to the fringes of North-East, the other groups are also being confronted, and hopefully the nation would prevail over evil. Oil wealth that is not result of hard work has made the country to be more or less ‘a trust fund state’ and continue to fan the attitudes of quick riches without work.

These have brought about corruption that has outsourced everything good and has made politics to be the only industry in town. As a result, money of low utility has tended to drive away money with high utility, thereby causing the topsy-turvy in the polity and socio-economic development which resulted in the campaigns that brought about President Muhammadu Buhari to confront them.

Hence the mantra to fight insecurity, corruption and to diversify the economy away from dependence on oil which is natural resource and not result of hard work from anybody.

Is Nigeria progressing or retrogressing 60 years after independence, when compared to other nations that gained independence at the same time with Nigeria?

I have tried to let you know that we have progressed and are over and above what obtained at independence going by trend analyses, albeit we could do more. While there can be no cavil in the significance of cross comparison, I would suggest more effective cross comparison should be among African countries all of which are not doing better than Nigeria.

This is because the situations in other continents may not be the same with the African continent since the examination papers may not be the same and blind copying from other continents may not yield the desired results.

Trend analyses may be more helpful in assessing progress against plans for the express purpose of charting the way forward with courage and in hope.

Many believe that today’s Nigeria is not the dream Nigeria of the founding fathers, what is your take on this and where did you think we missed it as a nation?

Yes, it is true that we have not developed at the pace our founding fathers and some us alive expected. But this expectations are natural concomitant of mechanism of community living, to wit, human beings always want more amid challenges.

And given the trite that the good things of life are never natural order of things but are attained by ceaseless hard work of not only leaders but also of the citizens, and the fact that resources are always in short supply, there would always be challenges and such disappointments.

For example, America is 243 years old, yet it has challenges of insecurity posed by gun men. We still have police brutality as well as inequality and unemployment in America let alone Nigeria that is just 60 years old and a developing nation.

Where I think Nigeria has not gotten it right has been the effects of the discovered oil wealth that is not result of hard work on our values and attitudes to lives.

Consequently, the crave for easy money has come with corruption that has collapsed the national ideals and moral values as well as our sense of what is right and what is evil. And as long as we still have low hanging fruits, money of low utility would drive away money of high utility.

However, given the efforts by the current administration to bring about cultural renaissance and the challenges posed by COVID-19, I am sanguine that the situation would change for good, precisely because the challenges are not beyond redemption.

There is no doubt that the founding fathers of Nigeria like, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe and Sir Abubakar Tafawa- Balewa, among others, were men of integrity, who served the country passionately and contributed immensely to the growth and development of Nigeria? Would you say Nigeria has that kind of leaders today?

It is true that our founding fathers had knowledge and vision of what they wanted the country to look like; vision that was informed by sense of patriotism, spurred by national ideals and moral values which most Nigerians shared. This is because only shared national ideals and moral values can glue a nation together.

These national ideals and moral values have given way to insular and primordial sentiments, where communities now hanker for not republic of national ideals and moral values but for cloistered communities with strong historical ties to places. For example, people like me admired Chief Obafemi Awolowo because of his progressive ideology that had no place for circumstance of birth.

But today, many of his people in the vanguard for promotion of ethnic nationalism that has to do with circumstance of birth to the extent of agitating that the country be restructured against balanced development. This is not progressive politics.

The values have changed from national ideals of patriotism spurred by hard work and sacrifice to crass opportunism that is driven by sense of narcissism.

What are the missing links and how can we address it?

All that is required is cultural renaissance by way of rewiring the politics, re-engineering our sense of justice, make mercy smarter and hope more strategic.

That way, people would take advantage of the multiparty democracy by making use of their democratic rights and ensure that votes count so that the ensuing leaders would be accountable.

To that end, I suggest Nigerians be made to pay taxes in order to own the government instead of the current system where the country is more or less “a trust fund state’ funded by oil wealth and everybody is waiting for his turn to pillage the common wealth.

Once the people own the government, nobody needs to tell them to elect credible leaders who would be accountable. That would also reduce the over expectations of Nigerians from the government without due regards to sources of funding and the over expectations are largely due to inability to make a clear distinction between power and claims made on its behalf.

How would you assess Nigeria political system in the last 60 years?

I have said it several times that the political system has undergone several changes by oscillating between the military and civilian regimes which have undertaken several reforms that are said to have not brought the desired results. Hence our submissions are that the problems lie with not the systems but with our collapsed values that now determine the way we do things.

Nigeria in the last 60 years has been governed by both the military and civilians, which one do you think was best for the country?

Multi-party democracy is preferred to military dictatorship precisely because democracy is government of the people, by the people and for the people, while military is largely by a junta that is not accountable to the people. Democratic government can be corrected by the people while military dictatorship is not easily corrected.

What is your take on the clamour for restructuring of Nigeria?

I have said it several times that Nigeria has undergone several restructuring; be it geo-political, form of government or economic models. As a result, some of us believe any further restructuring may not be helpful.

More distressing is the fact that the current clamours for restructuring are not selfsame for all the agitators.

For examples, there are those who hanker for true federalism, whatever that means; there are some others who clamour for resource control or resource ownership, while others agitate for a return to the 1963 constitution of regionalism under the watch of a parliamentary system, so that every section can develop at its own pace at the expense of balanced development as if Nigerians are in different countries.

We have even tempered with the revenue formula, and today, we have 52 per cent for the Federal Government and 48 per cent for the states and local governments.

There is 13 per cent derivation that goes to oil producing states yet we still hear echoes that 52 per cent make the federation too strong as if making the national government weak with less than 50 per cent can hold a diverse country with fissiparous tendencies together under one roof.

We also hear agitations by oil producing communities that the 13 per cent derivation be paid to them directly because they are being shortchanged by the state governments, which use the derivation to construct fly overs, five star hotels and airports in state capitals to the chagrin of oil producing communities.

But since society is dynamics and one cannot stop restructuring of a country in sync with mechanism of community living, we wish to suggest that any restructuring exercise be done democratically. That is to say, political parties that wish to restructure the country should include it in their manifestos and use same to canvass for electoral mandate needed for execution.

That way, Nigerians will understand what groups mean by their version of restructuring and make informed choices during elections. It is not for some unelected elite, who claim to be jaunty face of democratic values to sit somewhere and foist their preferences on the rest of the country. That is not how democracy works.

Do you think Nigeria should return to the parliamentary system of government?

Nigeria has tried the parliamentary system and jettisoned it. We have practiced military dictatorship and are now practicing presidential system, all to no avail. The only form of government Nigeria has not practiced is combination of parliamentary and presidential systems being practiced in France. Take a look at reasons for high cost of government compared to other climes.

America has about 25 ministers; Britain has about 17 ministers, while France has about 15 ministers. But Nigeria has a crowd called government. What is more, our public officers are reported to be the highest paid in the world, which accounts for why able bodied Nigerians prefer politics to any trade. That is why some of us do not believe our challenges have anything to do with form of government but the way we do things.

Some people, especially some groups in the South-East have clamoured for disintegration or breaking of Nigeria. Do you support that?

I am only aware of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), which wishes to split and form Biafra. I have not heard of any group that agitates for split of the country. We must note that IPOB is a minority even among the Igbos who have taken the advantage of the ‘No Victor, No Vanquished’ and the 3Rs to settle and invest in all nooks and crannies of these country and are now agitating to produce the president of Nigeria from the Igbo ethnic in order to promote the unity of Nigeria, and who can protect their settlements and investments across the country. This is because the Igbo have come to believe the certain benefits of one united big Nigeria are better than the uncertain gains of split.

What is your take on the belief that Nigeria is tilting to a failed state due to poor management of the nation’s diversity

? It may be true that there are shortcomings in the management of our diversity by the present administration but I cannot believe management of diversity is at its nadir under this regime.

May be, when those making such allegations back them up with fact checks, we would have realistic appreciation. It is noteworthy that challenges in the management of diversity predate this regime and have been with us.

Attempts have been made by past regimes to work hard and overcome what divides the people. For example, states have been created to allay the fear of domination of minorities by majorities.

Today, the states govern themselves. As a result, it stands to reason to submit that the agitations by the Middle Belt Forum are rooted in what no longer exists. The same with oil producing states which now have 13 per cent derivation, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and Ministry of Niger Delta, all put in place to cushion the effects of oil explorations in farm lands and rivers.

Recall that despite the fact that President Ibrahim Babangida supplanted Lantang, Benue, Bida and Zuru Mafia on Kaduna Mafia, some people among the Northern minorities were allegedly sponsored by some Southern minorities to organise a coup led by Major Gideon Orkar, which attempted to excise some states in far North from Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the alleged sponsors of the coup left the country and Major Orkar and co had to pay the price with their lives. In 1990, Babangida organised census count that excluded ethnicity and religion in order to hose down the flame of diversity.

And if the current regime has jettisoned federal character and quota system in its management practices, fact based allegations instead of mere declarations that every ethnic group wants to secede would be more helpful. In any case, that a group agitates for secession does not mean the country is a failed state.

For example, some people in state of Alaska want to join Russia, but that does not mean America is a failed state. In Canada, Quebec province wants independence; it does not suggest Canada is a failed state; the same with Catalonia in Spain, Aceh in Indonesia and Xinjiang in China.

I therefore wish to advise our statesmen to avoid inflaming our worst instinct and help support the government to bring Nigerians together to use their synergistic potential against collective challenges for common good. And if some of our statesmen choose to be partisan, they should wait for the next round of elections, when they will be expected in the trenches.

What is your message to Nigerians, especially the political class?

My message to the political class is for them to realise their roles that they are the light and the salt of the political system who exist to serve the people by providing direction on the best way to provide order, justice, liberty, common decency and prosperity for all.

The political class should note that while wealth is preferred over poverty, to be rich in a clime where majority are poor and cannot meet basic needs does not fulfill the common vision of good life.

To Nigerians, my message is for them to own the government by paying taxes and make judicious use of their democratic rights and ensure that votes count, so that the ensuing leaders would be accountable and strive to make poverty history. With that, we can make the most of our God given diversity by working hard to overcome what divides our people.

