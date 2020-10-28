2023: Restructuring Nigeria’ll begin with Igbo presidency, says group

A socio-cultural organisation, Ndigbo Good Governance Initiative (NGGI) said the much talked about restructuring of Nigeria would begin with the presidency of Igbo extraction in 2023. The group at a press conference in Abuja, regretted that since the end of the civil war, no Igbo man had ruled the country. NGGI National President, Nonso David Ezedinma, who read the text of the press conference, noted that Ndigbo had demonstrated the greatest faith and belief in the Nigerian project by living and investing everywhere in the country. Ezedinma assured that the group would “join hands, resources and other forces everywhere in the land to can vass, promote and propagate the message of an Igbo person becoming president of Nigeria in the next electoral dispensation.”

He also decried the lopsidedness in the appointment of service chiefs in the last five years, which he said, excluded the Igbo nation “even when the federal character principles have negated the current wrong practice.” The national president regretted that the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari to rejig his security architecture even when the present service chiefs had gone past retirement had brought about low morale in the military.

“The whole issue is further not helped by the fact that the continuous stay in office by this present crop of officers, has ensured that junior officers have been retired several years before their seniors. “As it is, this has brought about low morale and has highly threatened the desire to excel among the military establishment,” he further regretted. Ezedinma called for the creation of additional state in the South-East to bring the zone at par with other geopolitical zones.

“We note with zeal the new constitution review exercise that is currently ongoing in the Senate, where we have submitted our quest for support for the South-East zone to receive the blessing of a sixth state before the issue of state creation could be entertained from any other zones. “This would make the South-East zone to come, at least, at par with some of the other geopolitical zones before any consideration for state creation from anywhere else is heard.

