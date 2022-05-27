2023: Restructuring, security’ll be my priority – Anakwenze

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic (PDP), Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze, yesterday promised to restructure the country and give adequate attention to the security of the country if elected President in 2023. The presidential hopeful said Nigeria needs a new constitution and restructuring to progress as one entity. Anakwenze stated this through his Campaign Organisation’s Director General, Chief Eric Oluwole. He said if elected President in 2023, he would embark on restructuring the country into a true and balanced federation, with powers properly devolved from the centre to the component regions, saying Nigeria needs a new constitution and restructuring to progress as one entity. The United Statestrained medical doctor, also promised to adequately give attention to youth and women development and economic empowerment; make the schools safe and overhaul the education system and create a Nigeria that would enjoy uninterrupted power supply and renewable energy.
