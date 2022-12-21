2023: Rewane, Adegbenro’s grandson backs Tinubu

An Egba chief in Ogun State, Otunbalaje Adejare Adegbenro, has thrown his weight behind the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Adegbenro, who is the grandson of the late Premier of the now-defunct Western Region, Chief Dauda Soroye Adegbenro, told journalists in Abuja yesterday that his support for Tinubu was borne out of the fact that, “the presidential cap fits him.”

The security expert, who is also the grandson of the late pro-democracy crusader and financier of the famous National Democracy Coalition (NADECO), Pa Alfred Rewane, said: “Nigeria has come thus far and so it is high time we voted the tested and trusted leader, the one with a track record and unparalleled achievements.” He added: “Tinubu is the most competent candidate out of the lot with the Midas touch to move Nigeria forward towards the promised land and the Eldorado.”

