2023: Rights group, Ebonyi govt bicker over campaign restrictions

A Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Ebonyi State and Coalition of United Political Parties in the state and the state government are exchanging verbal brickbats over restrictions on campaigning in the state by the government.

Governor Dave Umahi had issued an executive order against campaigning in schools, markets and some other public places in the state.

But the rights groups in the state and coalition of united political parties condemned the restrictions describing it as tantamount to an ambush on the democratic process and a deliberate attempt to frustrate the peaceful conduct of the 2023 general elections in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by Comrade Sampson Oko Nweke, State Chairman, Human Rights Defenders (HURIDE), Chinedum Elekwachi, State Chairman, Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Chief Alex Okemiri, Ebonyi First Vanguard and Amb. Solomon Chukwu Democratic Rights Ambassadors of Nigeria.

 

