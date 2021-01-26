News

2023: Rivers disowns ‘Wike for President’ posters in Abuja

The Rivers State Government has disowned and distanced itself from the Governor Nyesom Wike 2023 campaign posters in Abuja, explaining that the governor has not informed anyone that he is interested in the country’s presidency.

 

Some of his posters were pasted on some buildings and locations on Herbert Macaulay Road in the Central Business District (CBD) of the Federal Capital Territory, with the central campaign slogan of “Rescue Nigeria 2023 from insecurity, poverty, bandits, and killings.”

 

According to an informed source, the posters were being sponsored by one Jingiri Bala Mato, who claims to be the National President of the ‘Rescue Nigeria Movement.’

 

But, the state Commissioner for Information, Paulinus Nsirim, said those behind the posters “are mischief makers, who are threatened by the governor’s rising political profile.”

 

Nsirim added: “We are amused that political detractors will stop at nothing to see how they can distract Governor Wike’s visionary leadership. For the umpteenth time, we wish to restate that Governor Wike is presently preoccupied with his mission to make Rivers State a better place and Destination of Choice.

 

“All the puerile antics of political jobbers aimed at heating up the polity will surely fail. Members of the public are therefore advised to discountenance the misinformation that is currently circulating in Abuja.”

