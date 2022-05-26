News

2023: RMAFC ex-chair alleges plot to disrupt Ebonyi APC primary

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

The Campaign Organisationof theimmediatepast Chairmanof RevenueMobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Elias Mbam, yesterdayallegedaplot todisrupttheEbonyiStateAll Progressives Congress (APC) governorshipprimariesslated for May 26, 2022. This was as the organisation alleged that thugs and arms had been imported into the state by the state government and its agents in order to scuttle the primaries. In a statement signed by former Commissioner for Works and Transport, Dr. Paul Okorie, the organisation also alleged that there was a plan to scuttle the primary election by dragging the party to court against the laydown rules of the party that all aggrieved members should first explore and exhaust all the party’s internal conflict resolution mechanisms to address grievances. “It has come to the knowledge of the Destiny 2023 Campaign Council, the campaign organisation of Mr. Elias Mbam, of the plans to scuttle the gubernatorial primary electioninEbonyiStatescheduled to hold today (Thursday 26thMay 2022) by agentsof the state government.

 



