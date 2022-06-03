2023: Rotate power to South to defeat PDP, Akeredolu tells APC

Ondo State Governor Rotimi A k e r e d o l u has urged All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders to insist on a power shift from the North to the South to boost the ruling party’s chances of retaining power in 2023. The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which has elected former Vice president Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate, is expected to pose the biggest threat to the APC’s bid to retain power.

The Southern Governors’ Forum Chairman has been persistent in his call for a southerner to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari after he and his colleagues demanded power rotation to the South. Akeredolu, who is the Chairman of Security and Compliance of next week’s APC Special Convention, made the latest call on his verified Facebook page on Thursday.

The governor insisted on the position of southern governors for the North to allow the South to return to power after Buhari. He wrote: “The APC must work to retain power. We must rotate power to retain power!!! Rotate to the South. Shikena.” He maintained that the party must also work hard to retain power by rotating the Presidency to the South.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...