News

2023: Rotate power to South to defeat PDP, Akeredolu tells APC

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has urged All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders to insist on a power shift from the North to the South to boost the ruling party’s chances of retaining power in 2023.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which has elected former Vice president Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate, is expected to pose the biggest threat to the APC’s bid to retain power.

The Southern Governors’ Forum Chairman has been persistent in his call for a southerner to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari after he and his colleagues demanded power rotation to the South.

Akeredolu, who is the Chairman of Security and Compliance of next week’s APC Special Convention, made the latest call on his verified Facebook page on Thursday. The governor insisted on the position of southern governors for the North to allow the South to return to power after Buhari.

He wrote: “The APC must work to retain power. We must rotate power to retain power!!! Rotate to the South. Shikena.”

He maintained that the party must also work hard to retain power by rotating the Presidency to the

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Children Day’s: We can end child poverty in –Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that child poverty could be eradicated in the country, with the convergence of political, religious and cultural resources. Osinbajo said this yesterday while speaking at the presentation of the Situation Analysis of Children in Nigeria (STAn) held in Transcorp Hotel, Abuja. According to him, the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration […]
News

Excitement as Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe,Yemi Edun emerge bank CEOs

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

While the banking sector can’t be said to be a male-dominated, it’s leadership positions is unarguably almost known to be occupied by men. Of course, there have been women who have distinguished themselves and rose to the topmost position as Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of various banks.   It is again considered to a […]
News

Insecurity: Humanitarian agencies, security operatives should have a cordial relationship.. Brigadier General Usman

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye

    Former Director Army Public relations, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman (RTD) said that to provide adequate protection for humanitarian agencies who help humanity in times of crisis, there should be an enhanced relationship security operatives and these non governmental organizations. The former spokesman of the army, who retired in 2019 made the statement […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica