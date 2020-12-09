2023: Rotational presidency divisive, counter-productive – Olawepo-Hashim

A presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, Gbenga Olawepo- Hashim, has said that the rotation of the presidency in 2023 would be counter-productive to the polity. Olawepo-Hashim in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, said Nigeria needed a president that would unite the country, secure it and transform its economy from an underdeveloped economy to a modern productive economy.

He said rotational presidency would not foster national unity and development, adding that the country needed a good president from any region, who was prepared and capable of promoting the socioeconomic development of the country.

The former presidential candidate said those who want power must construct a national platform and build a national consensus behind their programme. The business mogul maintained that the envisaged president “should not be based on tribe, religion or region, but on an ability to support the all-round social and economic development and provide sustainable employment for Nigeria’s massively unemployed hands.” Olawe p o -Hashim stressed that; “Nigerians from every corner are always ready to vote for a good president when they see one,”recalling that without any zoning in 1993, the late Chief Moshood Abiola got votes from Kano against Alhaji Bashir Tofa, his main opponent, who hails from Kano. He also recalled that in 1999, “despite the fact that President Olusegun Obasanjo’s home base, the South-West, did not vote for him, he still became president, based on votes from the six regions.

Olawepo-Hashim said: “The talk of zoning the presidency is, therefore, a false narrative, divisive and inimical to national development.” He noted that the notion of “It is our turn president,” made leaders to escape accountability, because when questioned, the so-called ethnic base and constituents would gather to say ‘you cannot touch our man because it is our turn.”

