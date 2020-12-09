News

2023: Rotational presidency divisive, counter-productive – Olawepo-Hashim

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, Gbenga Olawepo- Hashim, has said that the rotation of the presidency in 2023 would be counter-productive to the polity. Olawepo-Hashim in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, said Nigeria needed a president that would unite the country, secure it and transform its economy from an underdeveloped economy to a modern productive economy.

He said rotational presidency would not foster national unity and development, adding that the country needed a good president from any region, who was prepared and capable of promoting the socioeconomic development of the country.

The former presidential candidate said those who want power must construct a national platform and build a national consensus behind their programme. The business mogul maintained that the envisaged president “should not be based on tribe, religion or region, but on an ability to support the all-round social and economic development and provide sustainable employment for Nigeria’s massively unemployed hands.” Olawe p o -Hashim stressed that; “Nigerians from every corner are always ready to vote for a good president when they see one,”recalling that without any zoning in 1993, the late Chief Moshood Abiola got votes from Kano against Alhaji Bashir Tofa, his main opponent, who hails from Kano. He also recalled that in 1999, “despite the fact that President Olusegun Obasanjo’s home base, the South-West, did not vote for him, he still became president, based on votes from the six regions.

Olawepo-Hashim said: “The talk of zoning the presidency is, therefore, a false narrative, divisive and inimical to national development.” He noted that the notion of “It is our turn president,” made leaders to escape accountability, because when questioned, the so-called ethnic base and constituents would gather to say ‘you cannot touch our man because it is our turn.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Economic sabotage: Military destroys over 1m litres of illegally refined AGO

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

operations against economic sabotage in the South South, has resulted in the immobilisation of a total of 1, 052, 300 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO). The operations that facilitated the discovery and subsequent destruction, were conducted between 10 and 17 September. Coordinate, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj-Gen. John Enenche, who made the […]
News

Koolboks unveils innovative energy saving refrigerators, cooling systems

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

With the epileptic power supply threatening businesses, particularly those in the frozen food business in Nigeria and other Sub-Saharan Africa, Koolboks, a four-eco-entrepreneurs in Paris, who aim to recreate the way the new world interact with outdoors and other events requiring long hours cooling system, has introduced innovative refrigerators and cooling systems into the Nigerian […]
News Top Stories

FEC approves $1.9bn rail line project to Niger Republic

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Customs gets N549.3m for laptops NDDC forensic auditors to receive N745.2m The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved $1.959,744,723.71 for the construction of rail lines from Katsina State to Maradi in neighbouring Niger Republic. Briefing newsmen after the weekly Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, told newsmen that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: