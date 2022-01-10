2023: S/E presidency Buhari, APC greatest legacy –VON DG

The Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, has said sticking to the 1999 zoning arrangement and a president of South-East extraction in 2023 will be President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress’ (APC) legacy. Okechukwu also said the two dominant parties – APC and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – should adopt the 4th Republic zoning model to preserve Nigeria’s unity. The APC chief, who spoke to journalists in Abuja, commended the main opposition PDP for clearing the air on the allegations of zoning. According to him, the APC and PDP hold the key to preserving Nigeria’s unity by observing the zoning convention, which midwifed the 4th Republic in 1999. The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, had denounced the comments by former Niger State Governor Babangida Aliyu and Chief Femi Fani-Kayode at different forums on the PDP zoning its presidential ticket to the North, preferably in favour of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. Ologunagba had stated: “The attention of the PDP has been drawn to comments and speculations from certain individuals claiming that our party has zoned its presidential ticket to a particular part of the country. “This is completely misleading as it does not in any way represent the position of our party. For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP emphatically and unequivocally states that it has not zoned its presidential ticket to any part of the country.” Okechukwu, who welcomed the PDP’s stance on zoning, explained that political power has always rotated between the North and South. My major concern is the peace, unity and prosperity of our dear fatherland,” he said. Okechukwu added: “It was based on this premise, for instance, that patriots like former Vice President Alex Ekwueme; Solomon Daushep Lar, Alhajis Abubakar Rimi, Umaru Shinkafi, Adamu Ciroma, Dr Olusola Saraki, all of blessed memory, and a host of others shelved self-interest and adopted the zoning convention, thereby saving our country. We need the same zoning convention to further stabilise Nigeria.” On whether the APC would heed his admonition, he said: “Mine is to walk the path of persuasion, I know our great party is not averse to zoning. In fact, zoning was one of the factors that built national resolve and enhanced our victory in 2015. “I have lived for 33 years in the North, I know Nigeria sufficiently well that every geopolitical zone has eminently qualified persons to preside over the country; therefore, none should be denied the opportunity. I also know that it is not the region, which produced the President that benefits more, so it is a soothing balm in nation building.” On the seeming confusion over which zone in the South should get the Presidency, Okechukwu stated: “Without being immodest, it is the turn of the South-East; our brothers in South- West had eight years, 1999-2007 and eight years of Vice President 2015-2023, while our South South brothers had 2010-2015. Thus going by equity, natural justice and good conscience it is the turn of the South-East. “Zoning to South-East will be the end of the civil war and end of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). It will give Ndigbo renewed faith in Nigeria, a sense of belonging and national loyalty. To a large extent, allowing a person from the South-East to succeed President Buhari would be the President’s greatest legacy.” He said his position is without prejudice to the demographic considerations by the PDP or the roles people like Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu played in Buhari’s election. “Without self-immolation, Ndigbo are not only foremost patriots that live and invest in all nooks and crannies of this country; but also it borders on misinformation or misrepresentation to underrate Igbo population in Nigeria. “For instance, taking Lagos City as the most populous city and Kano as the most populous state in the country, you will agree with me that Igbo constitute the second dominant inhabitants after the original indigenes in both Lagos metropolis and Kano State,” the VON DG said.

