2023: SaMBA slams Northern Elders’ Forum over claims to population

The Southern and Middle Belt Alliance (SaMBA) has condemned the position of the Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) on plans by the North to retain the presidency in 2023 on the grounds that they have the population to lead Nigeria forever.

NEF’s Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, over the weekend boasted that the North would not concede the presidency to the South in 2023 when President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure expires.

But in a statement by its spokesman, Prince Rwang Pam Jnr., yesterday, SaMBA labelled NEF’s statement “a reckless and careless statement”.

The group wondered why despite the calibre of educated people in the northern forum could resort to boasting that the North had the population to do anything they wanted with power.

According to Pam, the era of ‘One North’ has passed as many liberal minded people in the North feel sad because the statement credited to NEF is capable of further deepening the division in the country.

He said, “Our attention has been drawn to the statement credited to Director of Publicity and Advocacy of the Northern Elders Forum, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, that the North is not ready to relinquish power in 2023, claiming that the region has the majority of votes and democracy says ‘vote whom you want’.

“Let Baba-Ahmed be reminded that without the Middle Belt such numbers boasted about in the North is a mere political posturing. “It is disheartening that Hakeem Baba-Ahmed will make such a reckless and careless statement at a time when we are still battling to keep the country united.

“One would have expected that the retired permanent secretary with his exposure and academic prowess will choose his words carefully, but it is quite unfortunate that NEF will talk recklessly.

“It is certain that some liberal minded people in the North will be shedding secret tears as a result of the statement credited to NEF, because it is based on a delusion of a ‘One North’ that has treated the Middle Belt region as second class citizens.

“The so-called North cannot boast about numerical strength to win election without reckoning with the strength of the Middle Belt and other northern Christians that have decided to work with their Southern Nigeria counterparts to produce fresh and effective leaders for the country.

“Rather than boasting about numerical strength to win election, NEF should look for ways to turn the numerical strength into productivity. Nigeria is presently rated as the poverty headquarters of the world because of poor standards of living in the region under the present leadership.

“We therefore urge liberal minded Northerners to work with the Southern and Middle Belt Alliance (SaMBA) to produce a new crop of leaders in 2023 with the requisite competence, character and courage to usher Nigeria into the 21st Century,” the statement reads.

