2023: Same faith candidacy positive devt in national politics, says APC chair

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has said the same faith Presidential ticket presented by his party remained a positive development in the nation’s politics. Adamu said this yesterday while responding to criticisms trailing the desirability of his party presenting Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, both Muslims, as candidates for the 2023 Presidential election.

Briefing State House Correspondents after presenting the party flagbearer, Tinubu and his Vice alongside others to President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa yesterday, Adamu announced the appointment of the Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, as the Campaign Director-General of Tinubu/ Shettima Presidential Campaign. He also confirmed the appointment of the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, as the spokesman for the Campaign team. Similarly, the APC chairman announced Hanatu Musawa as Keyamo’s Deputy. Responding to the controversy over the same faith ticket, especially from Northern Christians, Adamu said there were some Christians who still viewed the choice as a ‘positive development’ in the nation’s politics.

He said: “Yes, we have been hearing concerns being expressed. In the APC, we believe very strongly, that no matter what description, no matter what faith you will associate with any one of our candidates, we are first and foremost Nigerians. “There is no doubt in the fact that we have people who stock trade on some of these religious issues.”

 

