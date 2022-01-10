News

2023: Sanusi urges Nigerians to get voters’ card, elect competent leaders

Posted on Author Mohammed Bashir LOKOJA Comment(0)

President General Jam’iyyatu Ansariddeen (Attijaniyya), Nigeria, Muhammad Sanusi ll, has advised eligible voters in Nigeria to register, get their voters’ card (PVC) and vote the best and competent candidates in all positions in subsequent elections. He made the call on Saturday in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, at the last day of the three-day Annual Conference of the 4th Nigeria World Maulid Anniversary, in honour of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, with the theme: ‘The Prophetic Solutions To The Questions of Humanity’. Sanusi, a former Emir of Kano, urged the group to vote for the best person that is most competent in every position irrespective of political party or religious affiliations. He added: “If our youths get employed, the economy of the entire country will improve. Most importantly, we are not a political party but we cannot fold our arms and ignore politics. Every member of Attijaniyya from 18 years old and above, male or female, go and get your voters card. “Allah commands you that you should place trust in the hands of those people who are trustworthy. “Now, we are at the time where those who appoint leaders are the people, your vote is your power, you have a responsibility. I am not saying you must vote only for members of Attijaniyya, Muslim, or for any political party; you are to vote for every position the best person that is most competent,” he said.

 

