2023: Sanwo-Olu, Gandije, Shettima meet, consult with Arewa community in Lagos

Alaba Rago, a predominantly Hausa-Fulani community in Iba Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State, was a beehive on Wednesday, as thousands trooped out to receive Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on consultative meetings with the residents.

The governor was in the company of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Vice Presidential candidate, Sen. Kashim Shettima, and Kano State Governor, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, to the forum where he met with the leadership of various Hausa traders in the area. Also in Sanwo-Olu’s entourage were the Director of Administration of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Coun-cil, Hajia Hadiza Bala Usman, Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure, Kabiru Abdullahi, Chairman of Arewa people in Lagos, Alhaji Yusuf Badaru, Galadima of Lagos, Alhaji Aliyu Banbado, Baba Oja of Alaba, Alhaji Ibrahim Malami, and a businessman, Alhaji Nasiru Aliko Koiki. The consultation turned out to be a political rally, as youths in the area displayed various banners in support of presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu’s re-election.

The Lagos governor said the consultation was part of his political discussions with non-indigene groups residing in the State, thanking the Hausa-Fulani community for supporting the efforts of his administration to scale up infrastructure and amenities in the LCDA. Sanwo-Olu told the gathering that the Arewa community’s continued cooperation and support remained vital to keep APC on the winning track in Lagos and ensure the party’s candidates across board were successful in the general elections. He said: “I’m happy to join you today in furtherance of our consultation on the future of our State. I thank you for the peace and tranquility enjoyed among all non-indigene groups in this part of Lagos.”

