News

2023: Sanwo-Olu, Gandije, Shettima meet, consult with Arewa community in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Alaba Rago, a predominantly Hausa-Fulani community in Iba Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State, was a beehive on Wednesday, as thousands trooped out to receive Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on consultative meetings with the residents.

The governor was in the company of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Vice Presidential candidate, Sen. Kashim Shettima, and Kano State Governor, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, to the forum where he met with the leadership of various Hausa traders in the area. Also in Sanwo-Olu’s entourage were the Director of Administration of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Coun-cil, Hajia Hadiza Bala Usman, Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure, Kabiru Abdullahi, Chairman of Arewa people in Lagos, Alhaji Yusuf Badaru, Galadima of Lagos, Alhaji Aliyu Banbado, Baba Oja of Alaba, Alhaji Ibrahim Malami, and a businessman, Alhaji Nasiru Aliko Koiki. The consultation turned out to be a political rally, as youths in the area displayed various banners in support of presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu’s re-election.

The Lagos governor said the consultation was part of his political discussions with non-indigene groups residing in the State, thanking the Hausa-Fulani community for supporting the efforts of his administration to scale up infrastructure and amenities in the LCDA. Sanwo-Olu told the gathering that the Arewa community’s continued cooperation and support remained vital to keep APC on the winning track in Lagos and ensure the party’s candidates across board were successful in the general elections. He said: “I’m happy to join you today in furtherance of our consultation on the future of our State. I thank you for the peace and tranquility enjoyed among all non-indigene groups in this part of Lagos.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Group facilitates PVCs for students

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

Ahead of the conduct of the November governorship election in Anambra State, some students of post-primary and tertiary institutions in the state were yesterday provided with Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs). A non-governmental organisation, under the umbrella of “My Voice, My Future Initiative,” which hosted students from three schools across the state in a Civic Education […]
News

Aisha Buhari tasks groups on women, girl-child emancipation

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Nigeria’s First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari has charged women groups in the country to work hard towards the emancipation of the female folk, young and old, so that they can contribute their quota to nation building.   She stated this in Abuja at the weekend at a well-attended conference organised by Aspire Women Forum, a […]
News

Post-COVID-19: Osinbajo seeks sustainable curriculum for improved education

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Vice-PresidentYemiOsinbajo, has said there was an urgent need to revise, design and develop suitable curriculum assessments and monitoring systems that would focus on improving the quality of education during Post-COVID-19 pandemic. Osinbajo made the call at the 2020Nigeria’sAnnualEducation Conference yesterday in Abuja, with the theme: ‘Building an Effective, ResilientandSustainable Education System for Nigeria’s during and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica