2023: Sanwo-Olu kicks off second term campaign in Lagos

The 2023 re-election campaign of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, kicked off yesterday with a media parley in Ikeja, Lagos. At the media parley, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Gboyega Akosile, said the governor has proven himself in his first term as governor of the state, judging by the numerous and enduring projects his administration has put in place. Akosile assured the media men present that the governor has more to offer the people if given a second term.

The Director General, Babajide Sanwo-Olu Campaign Organisation, Senator Ganiyu Olanrenwaju Solomon, said four years ago, he made a promise, which was summarised in the THEME agenda and that he has touched every area he promised. “He has also completed every project he met on the ground.

It is obvious that this is a man who keeps his word. This is why we have christened this campaign ‘A Greater Lagos Rising.” The Commissioner for Information, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, on the Greater Lagos Campaign spoke on why the governor should have a second term. He counted some of the achievements of Governor Sanwo-Olu in the last four years.

