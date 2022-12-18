News

2023: Sanwo-Olu, medics canvass for Nigeria’s health sector revamp

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his Deputy , Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, and medical experts have canvassed for the need to revamp Nigeria’s health sector as the country prepares for next year’s general elections to elect new leaders, who will lead the country for another four years.
Sanwo-Olu and the medical experts emphatically stated that this became necessary as Nigerians move to elect candidates that have demonstrated acumen for developing the health sector in order to bring their expertise to bear at the national level.

In addition, they called for the adoption and continuation of sustainable options for healthcare financing, not only in Lagos State but in Nigeria as a whole.
These were the submissions of stakeholders in the health sector, including participants at a symposium, organised by a not-for-profit (NGO) organisation, BOSKOH Healthcare Mission International (HMI), at the Adeyemi Bero Conference Hall of the State Government Secretariat in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos. The workshop was meant to set an agenda on the need for candidates for political offices to include in their plans the provision of access to healthcare in  underserved and vulnerable communities to improve the health, wellness, and quality of life of the population mostly in need, ahead of the 2023 general election.
The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who represented Governor Sanwo-Olu, at the event, delivered a presentation on the achievements of the healthcare component of the THEMES Agenda of the Lagos State Government. Drawing the attention of those in attendance to the importance of continuity, the health commissioner maintained that Lagos was the state to emulate today in terms of healthcare delivery.
According to him, the state government had put in a lot of effort into collaboration and forward-thinking initiatives in healthcare delivery.
He cited the example of how the State handled Ebola and how the Centre for Disease Control, which was in place at the time, helped to prevent the devastating effect which could have been the case if there was nothing in place to handle the outbreak from the index case.
He said: “The same infrastructure and preparedness came in handy when the Coronavirus reached Nigeria and Lagos worked tirelessly to flatten the curve.”

 

