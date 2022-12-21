2023: Sanwo-Olu promises Ikorodu residents more facilities

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday took its governorship campaign to the Lagos East. Sanwo-Olu and his running mate Obafemi Hamzat, at Ikorodu, promised residents more government projects. Lagos East comprises Ikorodu, Kosofe, Somolu and Epe provinces. The governor said President Muhammadu Buhari would be in the state in January to inaugurate the 32-metric tons Rice Mill project built by his administration in Imota.

He said: “Today, we have come to you to seek your mandate and support for another term. We are here with our hands full of fulfilled promises, which are already changing the socio-economic situation in this part of Lagos. “After this campaign, we will be coming back to Ikorodu for the formal inauguration of Oba Sekumade Road and Ipakodo Road. “The President will also be coming in January to inaugurate the Imota Rice Mill, which we have completed and has been in operation.

