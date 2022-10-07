News

2023: Sanwo-Olu seeks support for Tinubu, APC

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu yesterday urged residents to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election. Speaking at a seminar organized by the Asiwaju Grassroots Talk (AGT) in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu said it was notable that the event was being organised as a mark of respect for the standard bearer of the APC Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Sanwo-Olu said: “I want to thank the leadership of AGT for doing this because of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our leader, our father and the man that we all respect.

“Many of us here have benefitted from him in one way or the other. I have been working with him for the past 20 years. “This is not a group on social media, where people tell lies and deceive others. “We have to go out and talk about Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who will do his best to transform the country. Tinubu will cater for the poor, the needles, men and women and everyone.

“It is time for him to take over the leadership of this country and make it better. “We should also support our National Assembly members and vote for them as we are voting for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in February 2023 and two weeks after, we will vote for the Governor of the state and the state house of assembly members “We have not completed the job you gave us. We want to thank you for your support, but we need you to vote for us for the second term. “We want to continue our road projects in Ikeja, Badagry, Ikoyi, Epe, Oshodi and many places. Our railway has come. “

 

Our Reporters

